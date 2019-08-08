USD/CAD technical analysis: Corrective slide finds some support ahead of 23.6% Fibo. level

- The USD/CAD pair extended its pullback from multi-week tops and refreshed daily lows in the last hour - around the 1.3270 region - erasing the previous session's modest gains.
- However, the intraday slide now seems to have found some support just ahead of 23.6% Fibo. level of the 1.3016-1.3346 recent recovery move from yearly lows set on July 19.
Sustained weakness below the mentioned support might prompt some additional weakness and accelerate the corrective slide further towards the 1.3220-15 confluence support – comprising of 200-hour SMA and 38.2% Fibo. level.
However, oscillators maintained their positive bias on 4-hourly/daily charts and support prospects for some dip-buying interest to emerge at lower levels, warranting some caution before placing any aggressive bets for any further slide below the 1.3200 handle.
On the upside, the 1.3300-10 area – marking 100 & 200-day SMAs confluence region - now seems to act as an immediate resistance, above which the pair seems all set to resume its recent bullish trajectory and aim towards reclaiming the 1.3400 handle.
USD/CAD 1-hourly chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3277
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|1.3302
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3141
|Daily SMA50
|1.3205
|Daily SMA100
|1.3309
|Daily SMA200
|1.3308
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3345
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3267
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3267
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3106
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3215
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3016
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3316
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3297
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3265
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3227
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3186
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3343
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3383
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3421
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades around 1.1200 amid market calm
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1200, consolidating. Markets are calmer after China has fixed the yuan at a stronger level than expected and despite its complaints about unfair US treatment.
GBP/USD is retreating on reports of elections immediately after Brexit
GBP/USD is trading around closer to 1.2100 after the FT reported that PM Boris Johnson will hold an election on November 1st, a day after a no-deal Brexit
USD/JPY: Not out of the woods yet, bias remains tilted in favour of bearish traders
Trade concerns and a slowing global economy continue to benefit the JPY’s safe-haven status. Bulls seemed unimpressed by a solid rebound in the US bond yields, improving risk sentiment.
Gold consolidates recent strong gains to multi-year tops, around $1500 mark
Gold lacked any firm directional bias on Thursday and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, consolidating the recent upsurge to fresh multi-year tops.
Bitcoin is scaffolding in search of new highs
The current process is positive in the medium and long term. Ethereum has structures but needs fresh money. XRP continues at its particular ordeal.