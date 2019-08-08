USD/CAD technical analysis: Corrective slide finds some support ahead of 23.6% Fibo. level

Sustained weakness below the mentioned support might prompt some additional weakness and accelerate the corrective slide further towards the 1.3220-15 confluence support – comprising of 200-hour SMA and 38.2% Fibo. level. However, oscillators maintained their positive bias on 4-hourly/daily charts and support prospects for some dip-buying interest to emerge at lower levels, warranting some caution before placing any aggressive bets for any further slide below the 1.3200 handle. On the upside, the 1.3300-10 area – marking 100 & 200-day SMAs confluence region - now seems to act as an immediate resistance , above which the pair seems all set to resume its recent bullish trajectory and aim towards reclaiming the 1.3400 handle.

