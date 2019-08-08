USD/CAD technical analysis: Corrective slide finds some support ahead of 23.6% Fibo. level

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The USD/CAD pair extended its pullback from multi-week tops and refreshed daily lows in the last hour - around the 1.3270 region - erasing the previous session's modest gains.
  • However, the intraday slide now seems to have found some support just ahead of 23.6% Fibo. level of the 1.3016-1.3346 recent recovery move from yearly lows set on July 19.

Sustained weakness below the mentioned support might prompt some additional weakness and accelerate the corrective slide further towards the 1.3220-15 confluence support – comprising of 200-hour SMA and 38.2% Fibo. level.
 
However, oscillators maintained their positive bias on 4-hourly/daily charts and support prospects for some dip-buying interest to emerge at lower levels, warranting some caution before placing any aggressive bets for any further slide below the 1.3200 handle.
 
On the upside, the 1.3300-10 area – marking 100 & 200-day SMAs confluence region - now seems to act as an immediate resistance, above which the pair seems all set to resume its recent bullish trajectory and aim towards reclaiming the 1.3400 handle.

USD/CAD 1-hourly chart

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3277
Today Daily Change -0.0025
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 1.3302
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3141
Daily SMA50 1.3205
Daily SMA100 1.3309
Daily SMA200 1.3308
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3345
Previous Daily Low 1.3267
Previous Weekly High 1.3267
Previous Weekly Low 1.3106
Previous Monthly High 1.3215
Previous Monthly Low 1.3016
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3316
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3297
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3265
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3227
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3186
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3343
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3383
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3421

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

