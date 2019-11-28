USD/CAD Technical Analysis: Confronts 50% Fibo, positive above 50/100-day SMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD recovers from one week low.
  • Five-month-old falling resistance line, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement on the bull’s radar.
  • Sellers look for entry below 50/100-day SMA confluence.

Observing Wednesday’s recovery, USD/CAD confronts 50% Fibonacci retracement of May-July fall while taking the bids to 1.3285 during the initial trading session on Thursday.

The quote needs to provide a daily closing beyond 1.3292 in order to confront a downward sloping trend line since June 19, near 1.3325. Though, pair’s further upside will be challenged by 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, at 1.3356.

Alternatively, 50-day and 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) around 1.3220/15 can keep sellers away.

However, the price-drop below 1.3215 on a daily closing basis might not refrain from challenging 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level around 1.3150.

USD/CAD daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3285
Today Daily Change 2 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.02%
Today daily open 1.3283
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3231
Daily SMA50 1.3218
Daily SMA100 1.3216
Daily SMA200 1.3278
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3292
Previous Daily Low 1.326
Previous Weekly High 1.3328
Previous Weekly Low 1.3156
Previous Monthly High 1.3349
Previous Monthly Low 1.3042
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3279
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3272
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3265
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3246
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3233
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3297
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.331
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3329

 

 

Not only a Doji candlestick formation on the four hours (H4) chart but fresh risk aversion also help the EUR/USD to take the bids near 1.1010 during Asian session.

GBP/USD surges to 1.2920 after YouGov's MRP poll suggests the ruling Tory party will keep the helm of the UK with a huge majority. The release came out early Thursday morning in Asia.

The USD/JPY is feeling the pull of gravity in the Asian session, possibly due to fears the US's decision to interfere in Hong Kong may irk CN and derail the ongoing trade negotiations.

Gold is currently trading at $1,457, representing a 0.20% rise on the day. The moderate gain, could be short-lived as the impending bear cross between the 50- and 100-day MA is likely to invite stronger chart-driven selling.

Well, Trump finally did it (no, not the Putinesque image of himself as a boxer) – he signed the Hong Kong Treaty after UK markets closed, sending risk appetite into a tailspin.

