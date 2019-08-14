USD/CAD technical analysis: Clings to 50% Fibo., struggles between 21/200-DMA

- USD/CAD seesaws near 50% Fibonacci retracement after failing to rise past-200-DMA.
- 21-DMA offers immediate support.
- Momentum indicators show normal conditions favoring the continuation of range-bound trading.
USD/CAD makes the rounds to 50% Fibonacci retracement as it trades near 1.3215 during early Wednesday.
The pair has been trading between the 21 and 200 day moving averages (DMA) since the month-start with the latest U-turn from 200-DMA indicating brighter chances of its pullback to 21-DMA level of 1.3177.
Momentum indicators like 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) and 12-day moving average convergence and divergence indicate normal conditions and continuation of the pair’s trading range.
If sellers refrain from respecting 1.3177 rest-point, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of October to December 2018 upside, at 1.3120, and July month low near 1.3016 could be on their watch list.
Alternatively, pair’s rise past-1.3306 level comprising 200-DMA can take aim at early-May month low surrounding 1.3380.
USD/CAD daily chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3216
|Today Daily Change
|-7 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|1.3223
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3175
|Daily SMA50
|1.3186
|Daily SMA100
|1.3302
|Daily SMA200
|1.3311
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3294
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3184
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3345
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3178
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3215
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3016
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3227
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3252
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3174
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3124
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3064
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3284
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3344
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3394
