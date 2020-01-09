USD/CAD Technical Analysis: Climbs to over 1-week tops, closer to 38.2% Fibo. level

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD edges higher for the third consecutive session on Thursday.
  • Bulls took cues from the overnight sustained move above 200-hour SMA.

The USD/CAD pair held on to its mildly positive tone through the early North-American session on Thursday and climbed to over one-week tops, levels just above mid-1.3000s in the last hour.

The overnight sustained strength above 200-hour SMA – for the first time since December 26 – was seen as a key trigger for bulls and some follow-through traction for the third consecutive session.

The pair has now moved closer to a resistance marked by 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.3273-1.2944 latest leg down, which should now act as a key pivotal point for the pair's near-term trajectory.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 4-hourly chart have been gaining positive traction but are on the verge of moving into the overbought territory on the 1-hourly chart, warranting some caution.

This coupled with the fact that oscillators on the daily chart – though have been recovering – are yet to catch up with the recent positive move and raise scepticism over any further near-term recovery.

Hence, any subsequent move towards the 1.3100 round-figure mark might still be seen as a selling opportunity and seems more likely to remain capped near the 1.3115-20 horizontal resistance.

USD/CAD 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.306
Today Daily Change 0.0026
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 1.3034
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3088
Daily SMA50 1.3176
Daily SMA100 1.3202
Daily SMA200 1.325
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3045
Previous Daily Low 1.2976
Previous Weekly High 1.3085
Previous Weekly Low 1.2943
Previous Monthly High 1.3322
Previous Monthly Low 1.2951
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3018
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3002
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2992
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2949
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2923
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.306
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3087
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3129

 

 

