USD/CAD technical analysis: Challenging the 1.3500 figure ahead of Bank of Canada

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Bank of Canada Interest Rate Decision and Statement are set to be released at 14:00 GMT. The news can lead to high volatility.
  • USD/CAD is testing the 1.3500 key resistance, will the bulls be able to break above it this time?

USD/CAD daily chart

USD/CAD is challenging the 1.3500 figure while trading above its main simple moving averages (SMAs).

USD/CAD 4-hour chart


USD/CAD is trying to break above the 1.3500 figure which provided resistance many times in the last weeks. 

 
USD/CAD 30-minute chart

USD/CAD is trading above its main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum. Bulls are looking for a break above 1.3520 resistance to reach 1.3570 to the upside. On the flip side, a break below 1.3480 can lead to a retracement down to 1.3430 and 1.3400 the figure.

Additional key levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3501
Today Daily Change 0.0007
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 1.3494
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3452
Daily SMA50 1.3408
Daily SMA100 1.3336
Daily SMA200 1.3259
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.35
Previous Daily Low 1.3434
Previous Weekly High 1.3503
Previous Weekly Low 1.3357
Previous Monthly High 1.3522
Previous Monthly Low 1.3274
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3475
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3459
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3451
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3409
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3384
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3518
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3543
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3585

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

