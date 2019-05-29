USD/CAD technical analysis: Challenging the 1.3500 figure ahead of Bank of Canada

- The Bank of Canada Interest Rate Decision and Statement are set to be released at 14:00 GMT. The news can lead to high volatility.
- USD/CAD is testing the 1.3500 key resistance, will the bulls be able to break above it this time?
USD/CAD daily chart
USD/CAD is challenging the 1.3500 figure while trading above its main simple moving averages (SMAs).
USD/CAD 4-hour chart
USD/CAD is trying to break above the 1.3500 figure which provided resistance many times in the last weeks.
USD/CAD 30-minute chart
USD/CAD is trading above its main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum. Bulls are looking for a break above 1.3520 resistance to reach 1.3570 to the upside. On the flip side, a break below 1.3480 can lead to a retracement down to 1.3430 and 1.3400 the figure.
Additional key levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3501
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.3494
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3452
|Daily SMA50
|1.3408
|Daily SMA100
|1.3336
|Daily SMA200
|1.3259
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.35
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3434
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3503
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3357
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3522
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3274
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3475
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3459
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3451
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3409
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3384
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3518
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3543
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3585
