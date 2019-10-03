USD/CAD technical analysis: Bulls step back from 4-week high

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Failure to hold a four-month-old trend-line breakout pulls USD/CAD back.
  • Sellers can recall 200-day SMA on the downside break of resistance-turned-support.

USD/CAD struggles to extend its latest upward trajectory while taking rounds to the near-term falling trend-line as it trades close to 1.3330 amid the initial Asian session on Thursday.

Sellers await a clear break below resistance-turned-support-line, at 1.3320, in order to target 1.3295/90 area including 200-day simple moving average (SMA) and 50% Fibonacci retracement of May-July downpour.

Should prices decline below 1.3290, 1.3200 and September month low nearing 1.3130 could become bears’ favorites.

On the contrary, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3355 and another falling trend-line since June 18, at 1.3365, could offer additional challenges to the buyers ahead of pushing them towards September month high of 1.3384 and late-June top surrounding 1.3434.

USD/CAD daily chart

Trend: pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3329
Today Daily Change 1 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 1.3328
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.324
Daily SMA50 1.325
Daily SMA100 1.3253
Daily SMA200 1.3297
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3329
Previous Daily Low 1.3205
Previous Weekly High 1.3305
Previous Weekly Low 1.3214
Previous Monthly High 1.3384
Previous Monthly Low 1.3134
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3282
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3253
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3246
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3164
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3123
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3369
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.341
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3492

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

