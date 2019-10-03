USD/CAD technical analysis: Bulls step back from 4-week high

- Failure to hold a four-month-old trend-line breakout pulls USD/CAD back.
- Sellers can recall 200-day SMA on the downside break of resistance-turned-support.
USD/CAD struggles to extend its latest upward trajectory while taking rounds to the near-term falling trend-line as it trades close to 1.3330 amid the initial Asian session on Thursday.
Sellers await a clear break below resistance-turned-support-line, at 1.3320, in order to target 1.3295/90 area including 200-day simple moving average (SMA) and 50% Fibonacci retracement of May-July downpour.
Should prices decline below 1.3290, 1.3200 and September month low nearing 1.3130 could become bears’ favorites.
On the contrary, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3355 and another falling trend-line since June 18, at 1.3365, could offer additional challenges to the buyers ahead of pushing them towards September month high of 1.3384 and late-June top surrounding 1.3434.
USD/CAD daily chart
Trend: pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3329
|Today Daily Change
|1 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.3328
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.324
|Daily SMA50
|1.325
|Daily SMA100
|1.3253
|Daily SMA200
|1.3297
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3329
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3205
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3305
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3214
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3384
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3282
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3253
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3246
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3164
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3123
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3369
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.341
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3492
