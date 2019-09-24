USD/CAD technical analysis: Bulls need quick progress above 200-day MA

- USD/CAD faced rejection at the 200-day MA for the fourth straight day on Monday.
- A close above the 200-day MA would imply an extension of bounce from recent lows below 1.3150.
USD/CAD is currently trading at 1.3260, representing marginal losses on the day, having failed to take out the 200-day moving average (MA) resistance for the fourth straight day on Monday.
Notably, on Monday, the pair ran into offers near the 200-day MA of 1.3303 and closed at 1.3263, leaving a candle with a long-upper shadow in its wake. Friday's candle also carries a long upper shadow.
The repeated rejection at the key average has stalled the bounce from the Sept. 10 low of 1.3134.
A daily close above the 200-day MA, currently at 1.3303 is needed to put the bulls back in the driver's seat.
Meanwhile, acceptance below Friday's low of 1.3253 would validate the rejection at the 200-day MA and shift risk in favor of a drop to levels below 1.32.
Daily chart
Trend: Bullish above 200-day MA
Technical levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3260
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.3263
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3253
|Daily SMA50
|1.3227
|Daily SMA100
|1.3267
|Daily SMA200
|1.331
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3305
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3254
|Previous Weekly High
|1.331
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.321
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3346
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3178
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3286
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3274
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3243
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3223
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3192
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3294
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3325
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3345
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the defensive with flag breakdown on the daily chart
EUR/USD looks south with the daily line chart reporting a bear flag breakdown. The flag breakdown indicates the sell-off from the Aug. 23 high of 1.1154 has resumed and the pair could drop to 1.0820 in the short-term.
GBP/USD: 1.2393/85 limits immediate downside
With the 50-bar moving average on the four-hour chart (4H 50MA) aptly restricting the GBP/USD pair’s immediate upside, the quote stays on the back foot while flashing 1.2430 amid initial Asian trading session on Tuesday.
USD/JPY off the highs on US-Japan trade optimism
Japanese traders return and cheer the latest report that the US-Japan trade deal will have no extra auto tariff. Therefore, USD/JPY retraces from the daily tops near 107.70 region, still bid amid positive Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures.
Gold pulls back from 2-week high as US-China headlines improve risk-sentiment
Gold buyers fail to cross September 06 high as recently positive trade headlines from the US dragged the yellow metal to $1,521 during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. Steve Mnuchin and Trump both crossed wires with trade-positive comments off-late.
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence Sentiment Preview: Facts on the ground
The Consumer Confidence Index is expected to slip to 133.5 in September from 135.1 in August. The Present Situation Index was 117.2 in August and 170.9 in July. The Expectations Index was 107.0 in August and 112.4 in July.