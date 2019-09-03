USD/CAD technical analysis: Bulls gearing up for a move towards reclaiming 1.3400 handle

- Bulls manage to lift the pair beyond the 1.3350 supply zone.
- Set-up support prospects for an extension of the positive move.
The USD/CAD pair finally found acceptance above a heavy supply zone near mid-1.3300s and climbed to fresh 2-1/2 month tops during the European session on Tuesday.
The positive momentum remained well supported by the ongoing US Dollar bullish run to multi-year tops and a pullback in Crude Oil prices, now down around 1.5% for the day.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly/daily charts continued gaining positive traction and are still far from being in the overbought territory, supporting prospects for additional gains.
Given the bullish break through the recent trading range, a follow-through buying has the potential to lift the pair further towards its next major hurdle near the 1.3420-25 region.
On the flip side, any slide below the 1.3350-45 resistance breakpoint might now be seen as an opportunity to initiate some fresh bullish positions and hence, limit the downside near the 1.3300 handle.
USD/CAD 1-hourly chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3364
|Today Daily Change
|0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30
|Today daily open
|1.3324
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3285
|Daily SMA50
|1.3183
|Daily SMA100
|1.3294
|Daily SMA200
|1.3317
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3362
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3312
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3334
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3224
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3346
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3178
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3343
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3331
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3304
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3284
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3255
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3353
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3382
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3402
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
