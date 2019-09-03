USD/CAD technical analysis: Bulls gearing up for a move towards reclaiming 1.3400 handle

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Bulls manage to lift the pair beyond the 1.3350 supply zone.
  • Set-up support prospects for an extension of the positive move.

The USD/CAD pair finally found acceptance above a heavy supply zone near mid-1.3300s and climbed to fresh 2-1/2 month tops during the European session on Tuesday.
 
The positive momentum remained well supported by the ongoing US Dollar bullish run to multi-year tops and a pullback in Crude Oil prices, now down around 1.5% for the day.
 
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly/daily charts continued gaining positive traction and are still far from being in the overbought territory, supporting prospects for additional gains.
 
Given the bullish break through the recent trading range, a follow-through buying has the potential to lift the pair further towards its next major hurdle near the 1.3420-25 region.
 
On the flip side, any slide below the 1.3350-45 resistance breakpoint might now be seen as an opportunity to initiate some fresh bullish positions and hence, limit the downside near the 1.3300 handle.

USD/CAD 1-hourly chart

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3364
Today Daily Change 0.0040
Today Daily Change % 0.30
Today daily open 1.3324
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3285
Daily SMA50 1.3183
Daily SMA100 1.3294
Daily SMA200 1.3317
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3362
Previous Daily Low 1.3312
Previous Weekly High 1.3334
Previous Weekly Low 1.3224
Previous Monthly High 1.3346
Previous Monthly Low 1.3178
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3343
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3331
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3304
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3284
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3255
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3353
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3382
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3402

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD trades at lowest since 2017 on dollar strength, ahead of Lagarde

EUR/USD has hit new two-year lows below 1.0950 as the greenback gains ground alongside US yields. Incoming ECB President Lagarde will speak shortly. The US and China have yet to schedule new talks.

GBP/USD recovers 1.2000 on Brexit hopes

After hitting the lowest since 2016, GBP/USD bounced over 200 pips ahead of a  critical day in parliament.  John Bercow, the speaker of the House of Commons, has confirmed that an application for an emergency Brexit debate has been tabled.

USD/JPY refreshes session lows and rebounds, back above 106.00 handle

Increasing demand for safe-haven assets amid turmoil in Europe, no progress in US-China trade talks. US ISM Manufacturing PMI foreseen in August at 51.0 from a previous 51.2. USD/JPY pair holding above 105.90, the weekly low and the immediate support.

Gold: Upside seems more likely to remain capped near 100-hour SMA

Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action on Tuesday and barring a couple of knee-jerk reactions, remained well within a broader trading range held over the past three sessions.
 

US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index Preview: Revival is near

The purchasing managers’ index is expected to slip to 51.0 in August from 51.2 in July. The prices paid index is predicted to rise to 46.3 from 45.1. The employment index was 51.7 in July and 54.5 in June.

