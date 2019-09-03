USD/CAD technical analysis: Bulls gearing up for a move towards reclaiming 1.3400 handle

The USD/CAD pair finally found acceptance above a heavy supply zone near mid-1.3300s and climbed to fresh 2-1/2 month tops during the European session on Tuesday. The positive momentum remained well supported by the ongoing US Dollar bullish run to multi-year tops and a pullback in Crude Oil prices, now down around 1.5% for the day. Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly/daily charts continued gaining positive traction and are still far from being in the overbought territory, supporting prospects for additional gains. Given the bullish break through the recent trading range, a follow-through buying has the potential to lift the pair further towards its next major hurdle near the 1.3420-25 region. On the flip side, any slide below the 1.3350-45 resistance breakpoint might now be seen as an opportunity to initiate some fresh bullish positions and hence, limit the downside near the 1.3300 handle.

