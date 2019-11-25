USD/CAD Technical Analysis: Bulls await a move beyond multi-month descending trend-line resistance

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD gains some follow-through traction for the second straight session.
  • Some persistent buying has the potential to lift the pair towards mid-1.3300s.

The USD/CAD pair gained some follow-through traction on Monday and built on the previous session's late rebound from the vicinity of mid-1.3200s.

The uptick lifted the pair back above the 1.3300 handle, closer to multi-week tops and a resistance marked by 5-1/2-month-old descending trend-line.

Given that the pair on Friday showed some resilience below the very important 200-day SMA, the set-up seems tilted firmly in favour of bullish trades.

Moreover, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias, which further reinforces the near-term constructive outlook for the major.

Hence, a sustained move beyond the mentioned trend-line resistance will set the stage for a move towards October swing highs near mid-1.3300s.

On the flip side, any meaningful pullback might continue to attract some dip-buying near 200-DMA, which if broken decisively might negate the positive outlook.

Sustained weakness below the mentioned support now seems to accelerate the slide towards the 1.3200 handle before the pair eventually drops to the 1.3160-50 region.

USD/CAD daily chart

fxsoriginal

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3314
Today Daily Change 0.0022
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 1.3292
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3203
Daily SMA50 1.3216
Daily SMA100 1.321
Daily SMA200 1.3277
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.33
Previous Daily Low 1.3254
Previous Weekly High 1.3328
Previous Weekly Low 1.3156
Previous Monthly High 1.3349
Previous Monthly Low 1.3042
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3283
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3272
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3264
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3237
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3219
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.331
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3328
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3355

 

 

