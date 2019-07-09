USD/CAD technical analysis: Bulls await a move beyond 23.6% Fibo. level, post-NFP swing high

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The USD/CAD pair traded with a positive bias for the third consecutive session and is currently placed near the post-NFP swing high, around the 1.3130-35 zone.
  • The mentioned region coincides with 23.6% Fibo. level of the 1.3432-1.3038 downfall, above which the pair is likely to continue with its ongoing recovery move.

The fact that the pair is holding comfortably above important intraday moving averages – 50, 100 & 200-hour SMAs, coupled with bullish oscillators on hourly charts support prospects for an eventual bullish breakthrough the mentioned resistance.

A follow-through buying has the potential to assist the pair to aim towards reclaiming the 1.3200 round figure mark – nearing 38.2% Fibo. level, though bearish oscillators on the daily chart warrant caution before placing any aggressive bullish bets.

On the flip side, the 1.3100-1.3090 area now becomes immediate support to defend, which if broken will indicate the resumption of the prior weakness trend and accelerate the slide back towards testing a key support near the 1.3050-40 region.

Failure to defend the said support might turn the pair vulnerable to head towards challenging the key 1.30 psychological mark before eventually dropping to its next major support near the 1.2970-65 region.

USD/CAD 1-hourly chart

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3129
Today Daily Change 0.0032
Today Daily Change % 0.24
Today daily open 1.3097
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3203
Daily SMA50 1.3343
Daily SMA100 1.3342
Daily SMA200 1.3296
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3104
Previous Daily Low 1.3049
Previous Weekly High 1.3147
Previous Weekly Low 1.3038
Previous Monthly High 1.3529
Previous Monthly Low 1.306
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3083
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.307
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3062
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3028
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3007
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3118
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3139
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3174

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news
;

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds above 1.1200 but bulls nowhere to be found

EUR/USD holds above 1.1200 but bulls nowhere to be found

The EUR/USD pair recovered from a daily low of 1.1192, but the bearish case remains firmly in place amid central banks’ imbalances. All eyes on Fed’s Chief Powell, due to testify before the Congress this Wednesday.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.2460 after flirting with yearly lows

GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.2460 after flirting with yearly lows

Pound’s weakness exacerbated by depressed growth expectations, more political turmoil correlated to Brexit uncertainty. More UK data coming this Wednesday, alongside with chances of further dollar’s strength with Powell’s testimony.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY struggles to break out of tight daily range, sits comfortably above 108.50

USD/JPY struggles to break out of tight daily range, sits comfortably above 108.50

After finding interim resistance near the 109 mark, the USD/JPY pair lost its traction and erased a large portion of its daily gains as the trading action remains subdued before the FOMC publishes the minutes of its June meeting on Wednesday.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Bears challenge $1390 support area ahead of Powell's speech

Gold: Bears challenge $1390 support area ahead of Powell's speech

With technical indicators on hourly charts sliding further into the bearish territory, a sustained breakthrough the mentioned support will now be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for further intraday weakness.

Gold News

Altcoins capitulate to Bitcoin's force

Altcoins capitulate to Bitcoin's force

Altcoins suffer severe losses to Bitcoin. Only a few technical contradictions give hope of reversing the situation. XRP confirms that it has disconnected from the main market.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location