USD/CAD technical analysis: Break below weekly lows to pave way for further depreciating move

- Intraday rejection slide from 200-DMA accelerates post-Canadian GDP.
- Bears now await a sustained break below 1.3225 region - weekly lows.
The USD/CAD pair failed to capitalize on its intraday positive move back closer to weekly tops - levels just above the 1.3300 handle - and faced rejection near the very important 200-day SMA.
The intraday pullback accelerated further following the release of upbeat Canadian GDP growth figures, dragging the pair to the lower end of over two-week-old trading range - around mid-1.3200s.
Given that the pair has repeatedly failed to sustain a move beyond 50% Fibo. level of the 1.3566-1.3016 downfall points to persistent selling at higher levels and support prospects for further declines.
A follow-through selling below the 1.3225-20 support area - weekly lows coinciding with 38.2% Fibo. level - will reaffirm the negative bias and might now be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders.
Below the mentioned support the pair will turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide towards 50-day SMA - sub-1.3200 level - before eventually dropping to its next major support near the 1.3150-45 region.
Meanwhile, immediate resistance is pegged near the 1.3290-1.3300 region, above which the pair might aim to challenge the 1.3345 supply zone, which has been acting as a key barrier since the beginning of this month.
USD/CAD daily chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3262
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|1.3288
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3273
|Daily SMA50
|1.3179
|Daily SMA100
|1.3295
|Daily SMA200
|1.3316
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.332
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3272
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3346
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3251
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3215
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3016
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3291
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3302
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3267
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3246
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3219
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3315
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3342
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3363
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears the 2019 lows amid upbeat US data, weak EZ figures
EUR/USD is trading close to the 2019 trough of 1.1027. US Core PCE met expectations with 1.6% YoY while Personal spending beat with 0.6%. Earlier, euro-zone inflation and German retail sales disappointed.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2200 amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2200, ignoring PM Johnson's optimism about renewing talks with the EU. Parliament is gearing up for a battle on Brexit next week.
USD/JPY: Bears challenge 200-hour SMA/23.6% Fibo. confluence support
The USD/JPY pair extended its steady decline through the early North-American session on Friday and dropped to fresh session lows, around the 106.20-15 region, albeit has still managed to hold above a confluence support.
Gold hangs near weekly lows, below $1530 level
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the mid-European session on Friday and remained confined in a narrow trading band near the lower end of its weekly trading range, below the $1530 level.
How to Make Sense of Trump & Powell [Video]
Joseph Trevisani, senior analyst at FXStreet, breaks down President Trump’s response to Jay Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole. In this interview with Jake Merl, Trevisani highlights the current dynamic between the trade war and interest rates.