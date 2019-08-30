USD/CAD technical analysis: Break below weekly lows to pave way for further depreciating move

Intraday rejection slide from 200-DMA accelerates post-Canadian GDP.

Bears now await a sustained break below 1.3225 region - weekly lows.

The USD/CAD pair failed to capitalize on its intraday positive move back closer to weekly tops - levels just above the 1.3300 handle - and faced rejection near the very important 200-day SMA.



The intraday pullback accelerated further following the release of upbeat Canadian GDP growth figures, dragging the pair to the lower end of over two-week-old trading range - around mid-1.3200s.



Given that the pair has repeatedly failed to sustain a move beyond 50% Fibo. level of the 1.3566-1.3016 downfall points to persistent selling at higher levels and support prospects for further declines.



A follow-through selling below the 1.3225-20 support area - weekly lows coinciding with 38.2% Fibo. level - will reaffirm the negative bias and might now be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders.



Below the mentioned support the pair will turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide towards 50-day SMA - sub-1.3200 level - before eventually dropping to its next major support near the 1.3150-45 region.



Meanwhile, immediate resistance is pegged near the 1.3290-1.3300 region, above which the pair might aim to challenge the 1.3345 supply zone, which has been acting as a key barrier since the beginning of this month.

USD/CAD daily chart