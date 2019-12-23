USD/CAD Technical Analysis: 61.8% Fibonacci questions break of monthly trendline resistance

  • USD/CAD registers a three-day winning streak after it crossed the monthly trend line on Friday.
  • Bearish MACD doubts pair’s recent recovery, 50-DMA acts as an immediate upside barrier.

USD/CAD takes the bids to 1.3155 during Monday’s Asian session. The pair stays positive for the third consecutive day after it broke a month-old downward sloping trend line on Friday. However, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of July-September upside limits the pair’s recovery.

Buyers look for entry beyond the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3160 while targeting the 50-Day Simple Moving Average (DMA) level of 1.3193.

Though, 1.3200 round-figure, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, near 1.3300 and monthly top close to 1.3323 will act as consecutive challenges for the bulls past-1.3193.

On the downside, pair’s declines below the resistance-turned-support line, at 1.3133 now, can recall the recent low surrounding 1.3100.

If at all buyers fail to enter around 1.3100, 1.3040 and 1.3015 could offer few more chances for the pair’s reversal ahead of dragging it to sub-1.3000 area.

USD/CAD daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3156
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00%
Today daily open 1.3156
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3219
Daily SMA50 1.3194
Daily SMA100 1.3231
Daily SMA200 1.327
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3183
Previous Daily Low 1.312
Previous Weekly High 1.3187
Previous Weekly Low 1.3102
Previous Monthly High 1.3328
Previous Monthly Low 1.3114
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3159
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3144
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3123
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3091
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3061
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3185
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3215
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3248

 

 

