USD/CAD Technical Analysis: 61.8% Fibonacci questions break of monthly trendline resistance

- USD/CAD registers a three-day winning streak after it crossed the monthly trend line on Friday.
- Bearish MACD doubts pair’s recent recovery, 50-DMA acts as an immediate upside barrier.
USD/CAD takes the bids to 1.3155 during Monday’s Asian session. The pair stays positive for the third consecutive day after it broke a month-old downward sloping trend line on Friday. However, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of July-September upside limits the pair’s recovery.
Buyers look for entry beyond the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3160 while targeting the 50-Day Simple Moving Average (DMA) level of 1.3193.
Though, 1.3200 round-figure, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, near 1.3300 and monthly top close to 1.3323 will act as consecutive challenges for the bulls past-1.3193.
On the downside, pair’s declines below the resistance-turned-support line, at 1.3133 now, can recall the recent low surrounding 1.3100.
If at all buyers fail to enter around 1.3100, 1.3040 and 1.3015 could offer few more chances for the pair’s reversal ahead of dragging it to sub-1.3000 area.
USD/CAD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3156
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|1.3156
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3219
|Daily SMA50
|1.3194
|Daily SMA100
|1.3231
|Daily SMA200
|1.327
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3183
|Previous Daily Low
|1.312
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3187
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3102
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3328
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3114
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3159
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3144
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3123
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3091
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3061
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3185
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3215
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3248
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
