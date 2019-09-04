USD/CAD technical analysis: 50% Fibo. gains sellers’ attention on the break of 4H 200MA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD drops to a three-week low, also below 4H 200MA.
  • Bearish MACD highlights 50% Fibonacci retracement as next support.

With the clear break below the key moving average (MA), USD/CAD takes the rounds to three-week low while trading near 1.3225 amid initial Asian session on Thursday.

Pair’s sustained trading below 200-bar simple moving average on the four-hour chart (4H 200MA) and bearish signal by 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) favor further downside to 50% Fibonacci retracement of July month swing low to current month swing high, around 1.3200.

Although prices are less likely to decline below 1.3200 mark, mainly due to expected pullback after a heavy downpour, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3156 and July 19 top surrounding 1.3110 could please sellers during additional south-run.

In a case where the quote takes a U-turn and pierces 4H 200MA level of 1.3250, the pullback can take aim at 1.3300/3295 area including 100-bar moving average (4H 100MA) and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level.

It should additionally be noted that pair’s run-up beyond 1.3300 enables it to confront multiple resistances around 1.3245/50 in order to flash fresh monthly top beyond the recently registered 1.3384.

USD/CAD 4-hour chart

Trend: bearish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3227
Today Daily Change 109 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.82%
Today daily open 1.3336
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3287
Daily SMA50 1.3187
Daily SMA100 1.3294
Daily SMA200 1.3317
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3384
Previous Daily Low 1.3322
Previous Weekly High 1.3334
Previous Weekly Low 1.3224
Previous Monthly High 1.3346
Previous Monthly Low 1.3178
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.336
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3345
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3311
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3285
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3249
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3373
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3409
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3435

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

