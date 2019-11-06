USD/CAD technical analysis: 50-day EMA, 1.3220/25 exert downside pressure

- USD/CAD bounces off 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of May-July downpour.
- 1.3100 holds the key to October lows, 1.3000 round-figure.
The USD/CAD pair’s recent pullback from 23.6% Fibonacci retracement falls short to conquer 50-day EMA and near-term key resistance-confluence. The quote seesaws around 1.3160 during Wednesday’s Asian session.
Should prices follow static conditions of 14-bar Relative Strength Index (RSI) and extends recovery, 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) level of 1.3193 seems to be the key for intra-day buyers, a break of which could push them to confront 1.3220/25 region including 100-day EMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.
If buyers manage to cross 1.3225 on a daily closing basis, mid-October highs surrounding 1.3250 and 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3290 will be on their radars.
Alternatively, pair’s declines below 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3145 can fetch the quote to 1.3100 re-test whereas October month low near 1.3042 and July bottom of 1.3016 could stop bears from meeting 1.3000 round-figure.
USD/CAD daily chart
Trend: sideways
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3159
|Today Daily Change
|-5 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.3164
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3151
|Daily SMA50
|1.3218
|Daily SMA100
|1.3197
|Daily SMA200
|1.3275
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.318
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3114
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3209
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3042
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3349
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3042
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3155
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3139
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3126
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3088
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3061
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3191
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3218
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3256
