USD/CAD technical analysis: 50-day EMA, 1.3220/25 exert downside pressure

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD bounces off 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of May-July downpour.
  • 1.3100 holds the key to October lows, 1.3000 round-figure.

The USD/CAD pair’s recent pullback from 23.6% Fibonacci retracement falls short to conquer 50-day EMA and near-term key resistance-confluence. The quote seesaws around 1.3160 during Wednesday’s Asian session.

Should prices follow static conditions of 14-bar Relative Strength Index (RSI) and extends recovery, 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) level of 1.3193 seems to be the key for intra-day buyers, a break of which could push them to confront 1.3220/25 region including 100-day EMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.

If buyers manage to cross 1.3225 on a daily closing basis, mid-October highs surrounding 1.3250 and 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3290 will be on their radars.

Alternatively, pair’s declines below 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3145 can fetch the quote to 1.3100 re-test whereas October month low near 1.3042 and July bottom of 1.3016 could stop bears from meeting 1.3000 round-figure.

USD/CAD daily chart

Trend: sideways

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3159
Today Daily Change -5 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.04%
Today daily open 1.3164
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3151
Daily SMA50 1.3218
Daily SMA100 1.3197
Daily SMA200 1.3275
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.318
Previous Daily Low 1.3114
Previous Weekly High 1.3209
Previous Weekly Low 1.3042
Previous Monthly High 1.3349
Previous Monthly Low 1.3042
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3155
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3139
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3126
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3088
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3061
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3191
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3218
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3256

 

 

