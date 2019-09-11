USD/CAD technical analysis: 2-week-old support-line offers pullbacks below 61.8% Fibo.

- USD/CAD trades below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of July swing low to September swing high.
- A downward sloping trend-line since late-August could offer bounces during the quote’s south-run.
- An upside clearance of 1.3180 could trigger short-term recovery.
USD/CAD stays below near-term key resistance, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, as it trades near 1.3150 amid Asian session on Wednesday.
While sustained trading under strong upside barrier portrays the pair’s weakness, chances of its bounces off a falling trend-line since late-August lows, at 1.3125, can’t be denied.
As a result, buyers still have a hope to rise past-61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3156 while aiming to reach three-day long falling trend-line, at 1.3180. Though, a break of which could trigger pair fresh upside towards August 27 low near 1.3225.
In a case where prices slip below 1.3125 support-line, 1.3100 and July 18 bottom close to 1.3015 will flash on bears’ radar.
USD/CAD 4-hour chart
Trend: pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3146
|Today Daily Change
|-6
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|1.3152
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3274
|Daily SMA50
|1.3194
|Daily SMA100
|1.3285
|Daily SMA200
|1.3315
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3192
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3134
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3384
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3158
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3346
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3178
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3156
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.317
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3126
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.31
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3067
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3185
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3218
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3244
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Trapped in a narrowing price range
EUR/USD has charted a narrowing price range on a pennant pattern on the 4-hour chart. A break above 1.1056 would confirm pennant breakout and open the doors to 1.11. Focus shifts to ECB on Thursday.
GBP/USD: Tests 1-week-old support-line amid Bullish exhaustion near 50% Fibo.
Having failed to cross 50% Fibonacci retracement of June-September declines, GBP/USD tests one-week-old ascending support-line as it trades near 1.2360 during Asian session.
USD/JPY continues to probe the upside to a fresh 6-week high ahead of ECB/US CPI
USD/JPY has continued to probe the upside making a six-week high at 107.65 as it hunts down the trendline resistance and probes the 61.8% retracement of its August decline.
Gold has sunk to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement
The price of gold has sunk to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the April-May and summer swing highs of 2019 with the next stop on the radar as being a 38.2% Fibo retracement down at 1446.
US NFIB Business Optimism Index: Decline is relative
American small business owners may have begun to worry about the economy and the trade war with China but their concerns appear yet minor in economic setting of the last decade.