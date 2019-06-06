USD/CAD technical analysis: 1.3430/40 seems a tough nut to break for buyers

- Break of short-term trend-line resistance favors the quote’s upside momentum.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, late-May lows limit immediate advances.
Despite breaking a week-old resistance-line, USD/CAD struggles to extend the latest recovery as it is on the bids around 1.3430 during early Thursday.
The 1.3430/40 area comprising multiple lows marked during late-May and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of immediate upside seems to limit the pair’s near-term rise.
However, pair’s ability to cross 1.3440 can quickly propel it towards 200-hour moving average (HMA) level of 1.3468 ahead of making the quote confront the 1.3490 and 1.3530 resistances.
Meanwhile, 1.3400 and 1.3360 are likely adjacent supports to watch during the pair’s pullback.
Should prices slip under 1.3360, April month low near 1.3275 may gain bears’ attention.
USD/CAD hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3424
|Today Daily Change
|6 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.3418
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3454
|Daily SMA50
|1.3418
|Daily SMA100
|1.3349
|Daily SMA200
|1.3272
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.343
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3362
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3566
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3429
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3566
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3357
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3404
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3388
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3377
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3336
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.331
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3444
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.347
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3511
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD consolidates losses ahead of the critical ECB meeting
EUR/USD is consolidating losses above 1.1200. Markets await the ECB which is expected to announce a new funding scheme (TLTRO) and publish new forecasts. The USD is gaining amid intensifying trade tensions.
GBP/USD settling below 1.2700 ahead of Carney's speech
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700 after succumbing to USD strength on Wednesday. BOE Governor Mark Carney speaks later as uncertainty about Brexit and potential trade deals with the US is persisting.
USD/JPY flirting with session lows, just above 108.00 handle
Investors looked past Wednesday’s upbeat release of the US ISM services PMI. Reviving safe-haven demand underpins JPY and prompts some fresh selling. The USD remains on the defensive amid weaker US bond yields/Fed rate cut buts.
EUR: Here's 3 Things to Expect from ECB
EUR/USD rallied for 4 days straight this week but the sellers are returning ahead of the rate decision. Back in March, the ECB announced a series of new loans that would provide additional stimulus to the Eurozone economy.
Gold: Bulls and bears jostle around $1331 as trade news grab the spotlight
Although initially negative headlines from the US-Mexico talks propelled the risk-safety during early Thursday, trade positive comments later on restored investor confidence and dragged the Gold prices down towards $1331 amid initial Asian session.