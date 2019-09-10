USD/CAD technical analysis: 1.3150/45 holds the key to 11-month-old support-line

- USD/CAD seesaws near multi-week-old horizontal support, which in turn holds the gate for medium-term rising support-line.
- 50% Fibonacci retracement, 50-day EMA offers immediate resistances during the pullback.
Despite successfully trading below 50% Fibonacci retracement of October – December upside and 50-day exponential moving average (EMA), USD/CAD is left to break near-term key support as it makes the rounds to 1.3175 during early Tuesday.
The pair needs to slip below 1.3150/45 horizontal area including multiple high/lows marked since late-June in order to extend its downward trajectory towards 11-month-old rising trend-line, at 1.3055 now.
Moreover, pair’s extended declines below 1.3055 might not hesitate to challenge the yearly bottom surrounding 1.3015 while aiming for mid-October 2018 low near 1.2915.
During its pullback, 50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.3226 and 50-day EMA level of 1.3240 could entertain counter-trend traders.
However, 1.3300, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3330 and monthly top close to 1.3385 will please buyers past-1.3240.
USD/CAD daily chart
Trend: pullback expected
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.317
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|1.317
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3278
|Daily SMA50
|1.3194
|Daily SMA100
|1.3288
|Daily SMA200
|1.3316
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.318
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3138
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3384
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3158
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3346
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3178
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3154
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3164
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3146
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3121
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3104
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3188
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3205
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3229
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Under pressure, but risks skewed to the upside
The candlestick setup on EUR/USD's daily chart favors an extension of the recovery rally from recent lows near 1.0926. The pair could challenge resistance at 1.1107 in the run-up to Thursday's ECB event.
GBP/USD: Steps back from confirming inverse head-and-shoulders
Having failed to cross a fortnight old rising trend-line, GBP/USD declines to 1.2345 during Tuesday morning in Asia. In doing so, the Cable refrain from confirming a short-term inverse head-and-shoulders bullish formation.
USD/JPY nudges higher as Trump confirms trade talks start next week
USD/JPY is currently trading firmer near 107.40, having traveled from a low of 107.18 on the session so far after the US President Trump said that the US will be talking to China next week and that China wants a deal.
Gold dips below the psychological $1,500 handle
The price of gold is dishevelled as markets focus on the measures by central banks designed to spur growth and as risks from various geopolitics settle down. Spot gold has dropped below the 1500 handle for the first time since late Augst.
US Consumers are Optimistic, Debt Jumps in July
Consumer debt can be a positive or a negative indicator. If households borrow because they are short of cash for everyday needs it can be a sign that home budgets are overextended. American consumer credit rose by $23.29 billion in July.