USD/CAD technical analysis: 1.3150/45 holds the key to 11-month-old support-line

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD seesaws near multi-week-old horizontal support, which in turn holds the gate for medium-term rising support-line.
  • 50% Fibonacci retracement, 50-day EMA offers immediate resistances during the pullback.

Despite successfully trading below 50% Fibonacci retracement of October – December upside and 50-day exponential moving average (EMA), USD/CAD is left to break near-term key support as it makes the rounds to 1.3175 during early Tuesday.

The pair needs to slip below 1.3150/45 horizontal area including multiple high/lows marked since late-June in order to extend its downward trajectory towards 11-month-old rising trend-line, at 1.3055 now.

Moreover, pair’s extended declines below 1.3055 might not hesitate to challenge the yearly bottom surrounding 1.3015 while aiming for mid-October 2018 low near 1.2915.

During its pullback, 50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.3226 and 50-day EMA level of 1.3240 could entertain counter-trend traders.

However, 1.3300, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3330 and monthly top close to 1.3385 will please buyers past-1.3240.

USD/CAD daily chart

Trend: pullback expected

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.317
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00%
Today daily open 1.317
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3278
Daily SMA50 1.3194
Daily SMA100 1.3288
Daily SMA200 1.3316
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.318
Previous Daily Low 1.3138
Previous Weekly High 1.3384
Previous Weekly Low 1.3158
Previous Monthly High 1.3346
Previous Monthly Low 1.3178
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3154
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3164
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3146
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3121
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3104
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3188
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3205
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3229

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Under pressure, but risks skewed to the upside

EUR/USD: Under pressure, but risks skewed to the upside

The candlestick setup on EUR/USD's daily chart favors an extension of the recovery rally from recent lows near 1.0926. The pair could challenge resistance at 1.1107 in the run-up to Thursday's ECB event.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Steps back from confirming inverse head-and-shoulders

GBP/USD: Steps back from confirming inverse head-and-shoulders

Having failed to cross a fortnight old rising trend-line, GBP/USD declines to 1.2345 during Tuesday morning in Asia. In doing so, the Cable refrain from confirming a short-term inverse head-and-shoulders bullish formation.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY nudges higher as Trump confirms trade talks start next week

USD/JPY nudges higher as Trump confirms trade talks start next week

USD/JPY is currently trading firmer near 107.40, having traveled from a low of 107.18 on the session so far after the US President Trump said that the US will be talking to China next week and that China wants a deal. 

USD/JPY News

Gold dips below the psychological $1,500 handle

Gold dips below the psychological $1,500 handle

The price of gold is dishevelled as markets focus on the measures by central banks designed to spur growth and as risks from various geopolitics settle down. Spot gold has dropped below the 1500 handle for the first time since late Augst.

Gold News

US Consumers are Optimistic, Debt Jumps in July

US Consumers are Optimistic, Debt Jumps in July

Consumer debt can be a positive or a negative indicator.  If households borrow because they are short of cash for everyday needs it can be a sign that home budgets are overextended. American consumer credit rose by $23.29 billion in July.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures