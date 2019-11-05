USD/CAD technical analysis: 100-HMA, 1.3127/25 keep buyers hopeful

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD stays above near-term key supports despite the recent pullback.
  • Buyers will look for entry beyond 1.3185.

With sustained trading beyond 100-hour Simple Moving Average (100-HMA), USD/CAD seesaws around 1.3155 during the Asian session on Tuesday.

In addition to a 100-HMA level of 1.3143, 50% Fibonacci retracement of late-October rise and a falling trend line since Thursday, near 1.3125/27, could restrict pair’s near-term declines.

Should there be an extended weakness below 1.3125, October 29 high of 1.3100 and 1.3042 will lure bears.

On the upside, buyers will wait for a clear break of a falling resistance line since Wednesday, at 1.3185, to target 1.3210 and mid-October highs near 1.3250.

USD/CAD hourly chart

Trend: pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3154
Today Daily Change 2 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.02%
Today daily open 1.3152
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3159
Daily SMA50 1.322
Daily SMA100 1.3199
Daily SMA200 1.3275
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3162
Previous Daily Low 1.313
Previous Weekly High 1.3209
Previous Weekly Low 1.3042
Previous Monthly High 1.3349
Previous Monthly Low 1.3042
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3149
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3142
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3134
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3116
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3102
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3166
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.318
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3198

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

