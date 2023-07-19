USD/CAD teases bulls below 1.3200 as Oil price retreats toward $75.00, DXY regains 100.00

- USD/CAD pushes back bearish bias after two-day losing streak but struggles to welcome bulls.
- Downbeat Canada inflation, promising details of US Retail Sales underpin Loonie pair’s run-up.
- Oil price pares the biggest daily jump in more than a week amid sluggish market, unimpressive news from China.
USD/CAD remains dicey around 1.3170-80 during early Wednesday morning in Europe, despite pausing a two-day downtrend, as market players seek more clues to defend the Loonie pair buyers amid a sluggish Asian session.
That said, the downbeat prints of Canada’s headline inflation numbers contrast with upbeat details of the US Retail Sales, as well as a pullback in WTI Crude Oil, the biggest Canadian export earner, to lure the USD/CAD buyers. However, risk-on mood and dovish Fed concerns seem to prod the Loonie pair’s upside momentum of late.
On Tuesday, Canada’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) for June eased to 2.8% YoY from 3.0% expected and 3.4% prior. More importantly, the Bank of Canada (BoC) CPI Core also softened to 3.2% YoY from 3.7% expected and 3.5% expected. On the other hand, US Retail Sales growth for June came in as 0.2% MoM versus 0.5% expected and prior (revised). However, the Retail Sales Control Group marked 0.6% growth versus market forecasts of -0.3% and 0.3% previous readings. It should be noted that the US Industrial Production reprinted -0.5% for June compared to analysts’ estimations of 0.0%.
Elsewhere, WTI crude oil drops 0.35% to $75.40 by the press time as it consolidates the biggest daily gains since July 07 amid fears of lower energy demand from China, as well as on hopes of higher supplies from Nigeria and Libya.
That said, China Industry Ministry recently conveyed fears of insufficient demand and declining revenues and justifies the downbeat Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for the second quarter (Q2) that suggested fears of easing economic recovery in the world’s biggest industrial player. Considering China’s status as one of the biggest oil users, downbeat economic concerns about the dragon nation weigh on the commodity price and underpin the USD/CAD rebound.
On a different page, the US Dollar Index (DXY) edges higher around 100.05, after bouncing off the 15-month low surrounding 99.55 the previous day. In doing so, the greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies struggles to justify dovish Fed concerns. That said, the latest Reuters poll of around 109 economists suggests that the Fed’s widely anticipated 25 basis points (bps) rate hike in July will be the last increase of the current tightening cycle.
The Fed chatters, however, allow the markets to remain positive together with the headlines from China suggesting that the Sino-American ties are not deteriorating further, even if the progress is minimal.
It should be noted that the share prices of the top-tier US banks like Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and Bank of New York Mellon Corp rallied on Tuesday and favored the risk-on mood amid news that higher interest rates had helped boost profits in the second quarter, shared via Reuters.
Technical analysis
Although the 1.3100 round figure puts a floor under the USD/CAD price, a convergence of the 10-SMA and 21-SMA on the daily chart, around 1.3220, restricts the short-term rebound of the Loonie pair.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3176
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|1.3169
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.322
|Daily SMA50
|1.335
|Daily SMA100
|1.3463
|Daily SMA200
|1.3486
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3244
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3167
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3304
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3093
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3585
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3117
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3196
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3214
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3143
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3117
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3067
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3219
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3269
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3295
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears attack 0.6800 as risk sentiment sours
AUD/USD is trading near 0.6800, turning south in Wednesday’s Asian session, as risk sentiment sours and lends support to the safe-haven US Dollar. China's growth worries overshadow the optimism seen on Wall Street overnight. US housing data awaited.
EUR/USD stays defensive above 1.1200 as US Dollar finds it feet
EUR/USD remains pressured toward 1.1200, as the US Dollar pauses its run of losses. Upbeat US Core Retail Sales growth joins mixed ECB signals and worsening mood to prod EUR/USD bulls so far this Wednesday.
Gold consolidates near multi-week high, just below $1,980 level
Gold price consolidates its recent move up to the highest level since May 24. Subdued US Dollar price action continues to lend support to the commodity. Bets for a shift in the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance favour bullish traders.
Bitcoin price stays above $30,000; Cathie Wood assures increased confidence in BTC
Bitcoin price has edged north, resuming its consolidation above the $30,000 range after a brief pullback. The recovery comes on the back of recent assertions by Cathie Wood, a famous American investor and self-proclaimed crypto proponent.
UK June CPI Preview: Hot inflation likely to support another Sterling rally
The all-important Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the United Kingdom (UK) will be published on Wednesday, July 19. Amid mounting wage and inflationary pressures in the UK, the country’s CPI release is likely to significantly impact the Bank of England (BoE) rate hike outlook, in turn, influencing the near-term direction in the GBP/USD pair.