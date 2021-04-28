USD/CAD targets a break of $1.23 as Fed stays doveish and Goldman predicts record oil demand

- USD/CAD continues to move lower as the Fed leaves rates unchanged.
- Dollar suffers across the board as the Fed calms inflation fears.
- Risk on sees Dollar suffer, yields fall and oil and equities rise.
The dollar suffered a post-Fed hangover on Wednesday as Jerome Powell fulfilled his prime duty of calming investor fears over inflation. Powell remained confident throughout despite repeated questioning during the press conference on inflation, house price pressures, and a repeat of the 1960's and 1970's inflationary problems.
Goldman predicts record Oil demand
Goldman Sachs helped the Canadian dollar on Wednesday as the investment bank predicts the biggest jump in oil demand ever as the global economy rebounds. Goldman predicts the West Texas Intermediate benchmark for oil to hit $80 a barrel by the third quarter of 2021. Remember the price actually went negative during the height of the coronavirus pandemic!
The Canadian dollar is strongly linked to commodity and oil prices as Canada is a leading oil exporter. The CAD had been benefitting even before Wednesday's Fed decision.
Post the decision the Fed took multiple opportunities to reassert its doveish stance. Inflation is not a problem going forward according to the Fed. No amount of probing or questioning during the press conference could shake Chairman Powell's view that inflation may rise above 2% in the short term but is not going to be a long-term problem. The focus is firmly on employment growth and maintaining economic supports.
This doveish tone sent US yields lower with the US 10 Year yield now hitting 1.61%. The dollar suffered across the board falling below 1.21 versus the Euro. CAD was boosted from general dollar weakness and oil prices continuing to be supported near $64. 1.23 is the near-term round number target with $1.2247 the next target being the low from January 2018.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|OVERVIEW
|Today last price
|1.233
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0059
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.48
|Today daily open
|1.2399
|LEVELS
|Previous Daily High
|1.2419
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2389
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2654
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.246
|Previous Monthly High
|1.274
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2365
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2407
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.24
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2385
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2372
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2355
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2415
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2432
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2445
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD soars to highest since March on Fed's dovish message
EUR/USD has extended its gains above 1.2120, hitting the highest since March, after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged, gave a nod to economic progress but characterized higher inflation as transitory.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.39 after Fed leaves policy unchanged
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39, edging lower after the Fed left its policy unchanged and acknowledged a strengthening economy. Concerns about Brexit and optimism about Britain's vaccination campaign are balancing each other.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.39 after Fed leaves policy unchanged
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39, edging lower after the Fed left its policy unchanged and acknowledged a strengthening economy. Concerns about Brexit and optimism about Britain's vaccination campaign are balancing each other.
XAU/USD precious metal steady as investor risk appetite likely unchanged post the Fed
As expected the Fed left rates unchanged and the accompanying statement did little to surprise investors. The dovish tone continues as the Fed says the economy has strengthened and inflation effects are likely transitory.
ETH and XRP take point while BTC takes backseat
Bitcoin price showed exhaustion of buyers before hitting a local top at $57,184 due to the Momentum Reversal Indicator’s (MRI) reversal signal in the form of a red ‘one’ candlestick.