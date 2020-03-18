USD/CAD taps 1.4400 mark for the first time since January 2016

- USD/CAD continued scaling higher amid a slump in oil prices, sustained USD buying.
- Bulls seemed rather unaffected by slightly stronger-than-expected Canadian CPI print.
The USD/CAD pair spiked to fresh multi-year tops, around the 1.4400 mark in the last hour, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter.
The bearish pressure surrounding the commodity-linked currency – the loonie remained unabated through the early North-American session amid the ongoing downward spiral in crude oil prices – now down around 8.5% for the day.
The pair added to its strong intraday gains and was further supported by sustained US dollar buying. The greenback remained well supported by its status as the global reserve currency in the wake of a selloff across the equity markets.
The already stronger buck was further supported by a rush to hoard cash to ride through the economic crisis stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, with bulls shrugging off slightly better-than-expected Canadian consumer inflation figures.
Meanwhile, the strong positive momentum got an additional boost in the wake of fresh expectations for an unscheduled rate cut by the Bank of Canada. Hence, the key focus will be on the appearance of the BoC Governor Poloz later this Wednesday.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4395
|Today Daily Change
|0.0194
|Today Daily Change %
|1.37
|Today daily open
|1.4201
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3525
|Daily SMA50
|1.3316
|Daily SMA100
|1.3247
|Daily SMA200
|1.3228
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4277
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3961
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3996
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3422
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3465
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3202
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4156
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4082
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4016
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3831
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3701
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4331
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4462
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4647
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
