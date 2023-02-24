USD/CAD taps 1.3600 mark for the first time since January ahead of US PCE Price Index

- USD/CAD catches aggressive bids on Friday and hits a fresh high since January.
- Sustained USD buying turns out to be a key factor fueling the strong move up.
- Investors now await the US Core PCE Price Index for some meaningful impetus.
The USD/CAD pair regains positive traction on Friday and jumps to the 1.3600 mark, or a fresh high since January heading into the North American session. The strong intraday bullish move follows the previous day's good two-way price swings and is sponsored by sustained US Dollar buying.
In fact, the USD Index, which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, climbs to a fresh multi-week high and continues to draw support from hawkish Fed expectations. In fact, the markets seem convinced that the US central bank will stick to its hawkish stance for longer. The bets were lifted by the FOMC minutes released on Wednesday, which revealed that officials were determined to raise interest rates further to fully gain control over inflation.
Moreover, the recent upbeat US economic data points to an economy that remains resilient despite rising borrowing costs and supports prospects for further policy tightening by the Fed. This remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields, which, along with a weaker risk tone, seem to boost the safe-haven USD. Apart from this, an intraday pullback in Crude Oil prices undermines the commodity-linked Loonie and acts as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair.
Worries that rapidly rising interest rates will dampen economic growth and dent fuel demand keep a lid on any meaningful gains for the black liquid. Furthermore, softer Canadian consumer inflation figures released earlier this week fueled speculations that the Bank of Canada will pause the policy-tightening cycle. This, along with the recent break through key technical hurdles, suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/CAD pair is to the upside.
Next on tap is the release of the US Core PCE Price Index - the Fed's preferred inflation gauge. The data should influence market expectations about the Fed's future rate hike path. This, in turn, will play a key role in driving the USD demand in the near term. Apart from this, Oil price dynamics should provide some meaningful impetus to the USD/CAD pair. Nevertheless, spot prices remain on track to register strong gains for the second successive week.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3597
|Today Daily Change
|0.0054
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40
|Today daily open
|1.3543
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.341
|Daily SMA50
|1.3463
|Daily SMA100
|1.3513
|Daily SMA200
|1.326
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3581
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3516
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3538
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3274
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3685
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.33
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3541
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3557
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3512
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3482
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3447
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3577
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3612
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3642
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
