USD/CAD surges to fresh two-week tops, around 1.2835 region

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD gained strong positive traction on Monday and was supported by a combination of factors.
  • The ongoing rally in the US bond yields, a pullback in equity markets underpinned the safe-haven USD.
  • A modest pullback in oil prices weighed on the loonie and remained supportive of the positive move.

The USD/CAD pair caught some aggressive bids during the early North American session and shot to fresh two-week tops, around the 1.2835 region in the last hour.

A combination of supporting factors assisted the pair to gain strong positive traction on the first day of a new trading week and move away from multi-year lows, around the 1.2630 region set last week. The US dollar remained well supported by the recent strong rally in the US Treasury bond yields, triggered by the increasing likelihood of additional US fiscal stimulus measures.

Investors started pricing in the prospects for a more aggressive US fiscal spending in 2021 following the Democratic sweep in the US Senate runoff elections in the state of Georgia. Expectations of a larger government borrowing pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond to the highest level since March and continued benefitting the greenback.

Apart from this, concerns about the continuous surge in new coronavirus cases and the imposition of strict lockdown restrictions in Europe/China tempered the recent optimism. This, in turn, dented investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets and led to a sharp pullback in the equity markets, which provided an additional boost to the safe-haven USD.

On the other hand, concerns about global fuel demand were evident from a weaker tone surrounding crude oil prices. In fact, WTI crude was down around 1% for the day, which was seen as another factor that undermined the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – and remained supportive of the USD/CAD pair's strong intraday positive move.

Meanwhile, the latest leg of a sudden spike over the past hour or som could also be attributed to some technical buying on a sustained move above the 1.2800 mark. Some follow-through buying beyond the 200-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart will set the stage for an extension of the ongoing appreciating move amid absent relevant market moving economic releases.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.283
Today Daily Change 0.0130
Today Daily Change % 1.02
Today daily open 1.27
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2771
Daily SMA50 1.2907
Daily SMA100 1.3057
Daily SMA200 1.3367
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2743
Previous Daily Low 1.2659
Previous Weekly High 1.2798
Previous Weekly Low 1.263
Previous Monthly High 1.301
Previous Monthly Low 1.2688
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2711
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2691
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2658
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2616
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2573
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2742
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2785
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2827

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

