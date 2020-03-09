USD/CAD surges to 34-month top above 1.3750 as oil plummets to four-year low

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD rises to the highest since early-January 2019.
  • WTI drops heavily on weekend headlines from Russia and Saudi Arabia signal widening of the demand-supply gap.
  • Coronavirus fears weigh on the demand outlook.

USD/CAD takes the bids to 1.3690, up 2.05%, the highest since early May 2017, during the Asian session on Monday. The Loonie pair surged at the week’s start following the weekend headlines from the key oil producers. However, the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) fears kept the bulls in power then after.

Read: WTI tanks to four-year low as Saudi Arabia launches price war

Given the Canadian economy’s heavy reliance on oil exports, declining WTI will have an inverse impact on the USD/CAD pair. That said, black gold recently dropped to the four-year low around $30.60 amid expectations of widening demand-supply gap following the headlines from Russia and Saudi Arabia.

As if the break of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in the recent meeting was not enough, Russia announced its intention to not follow the global supply cut accord as COVID-19 takes an increasing toll on the economy. Additionally, Saudi Arabia crossed wires and showed readiness to boost exports.

Meanwhile, the deadly virus continues to spread rapidly in Europe and the US. The latest updates suggest the death toll in Italy rises to 366 from 233 whereas the US plans to stop travel via cruise after the Diamond Princess incident. Fears bloomed after Washington Post circulated the news that some of the White House policymakers anticipate double or more count of the deadly virus in the next 48 hours. It’s worth mentioning that the US Vice President Mike Pence conveyed the lack of testing kits on Friday.

Amid all this, the US 10-year and 30-year treasury yields seesaw near the record lows under 1.0% and 0.50% respectively whereas stocks in Asia are also in the sea of red by the press time.

Looking forward, investors will keep eyes on the coronavirus updates, coupled with oil-related headlines for fresh direction.

Technical Analysis

The year 2017 high near 1.3800 flashes on the bulls’ radar while a pullback below May 2019 top near 1.3565 can trigger fresh selling towards February month high near 1.3465.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3647
Today Daily Change 233 pips
Today Daily Change % 1.74%
Today daily open 1.3414
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3311
Daily SMA50 1.3192
Daily SMA100 1.3191
Daily SMA200 1.3209
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.344
Previous Daily Low 1.338
Previous Weekly High 1.344
Previous Weekly Low 1.3315
Previous Monthly High 1.3465
Previous Monthly Low 1.3202
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3402
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3417
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3383
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3351
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3323
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3443
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3471
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3503

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

