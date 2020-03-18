USD/CAD surges through 1.4300 mark, fresh multi-year tops amid tumbling oil prices

- USD/CAD added to its recent strong gains and continued scaling higher on Wednesday.
- The ongoing slump in oil prices undermined the loonie and provided a strong boost.
- Rallying US bond yields, sustained USD buying contributed to the strong momentum.
The USD/CAD pair continued scaling higher through the early European session and shot to fresh multi-year tops, around mid-1.4300s in the last hour.
A relentless fall in crude oil prices, now down around 6.0% for the day, continued weighing heavily on the commodity-linked currency – the loonie and turned out to be one of the key factors driving the pair higher.
This coupled with a strong US dollar buying interest, backed by the ongoing upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields, provided an additional boost to the major and remained supportive of the strong momentum.
The greenback was further supported by its status as the global reserve currency amid a fresh round of selloff across equity markets and mounting fears over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
The intraday positive move took along some short-term trading stops near the overnight swing high and the 1.4300 mark, which seemed to be a key factor behind the latest leg of a sudden spike over the past hour.
It will now be interesting to see if bulls are able to capitalize on the move or opt to take some profits off the table amid extremely overbought conditions and ahead of the latest Canadian consumer inflation figures.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4305
|Today Daily Change
|0.0104
|Today Daily Change %
|0.73
|Today daily open
|1.4201
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3525
|Daily SMA50
|1.3316
|Daily SMA100
|1.3247
|Daily SMA200
|1.3228
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4277
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3961
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3996
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3422
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3465
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3202
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4156
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4082
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4016
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3831
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3701
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4331
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4462
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4647
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD breaks through 1.2000, nears 2019 low at 1.1957
Pound's notorious weakness continues, while demand for the greenback returns, as nothing seems enough to stop panic selling. The UK is mulling a £350 billion stimulus package.
EUR/USD pressured around 1.10 as global fiscal stimulus eyed
EUR/USD is trading around 1.10 after Tuesday's massive sell-off and as the dollar takes a breather. Germany is open to issuing euro-bonds and the US is contemplating a $1.2 trillion package to mitigate the economic fallout from coronavirus.
Cryptocurrencies: Safe-haven role under construction
The potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem is still far from being a mass adoption option. Only the progressive deterioration of economies based on fiat currencies will accelerate adoption.
WTI Oil falls below $26, lowest since 2003, amid the coronavirus crisis, price war
WTI Crude Oil has dropped to the lowest levels since 2003, below $26 per barrel. The coronavirus crisis is weighing on prospects for demand as people refrain from flying or driving amid lockdowns and border closures.
Cryptocurrencies: Safe-haven role under construction
The potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem is still far from being a mass adoption option. Only the progressive deterioration of economies based on fiat currencies will accelerate adoption.