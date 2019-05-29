USD/CAD surges through 1.3500 mark amid declining Oil prices, BoC in focus

• The USD managed to hold steady despite a slump in the US bond yields.
• The ongoing slide in oil prices undermine Loonie and remained supportive.
• The market focus remains glued to the latest BoC monetary policy update.
The greenback stood tall against its Canadian counterpart and pushed the USD/CAD pair further beyond the key 1.3500 psychological mark, or fresh multi-month tops in the last hour.
The pair built on last week's goodish bounce from multi-week lows and added to the overnight strong gains, with a combination of supporting factors fueling the positive momentum for the third consecutive session on Wednesday.
Despite the recent slump in the US Treasury bond yields, lingering concerns about a further escalation in trade disputes between the world's two largest economies continued benefitting the US Dollar's relative safe-haven status.
This coupled with a follow-through weakness in Crude Oil prices, now down nearly 2% for the day, further undermined demand for the commodity-linked currency - Loonie and remained supportive of the up-move.
In fact, WTI Crude Oil tumbled to $58.00/barrel mark on Wednesday amid fears of a prolonged US-China trade war and gloomy global growth outlook, which could negatively affect demand for the commodity.
The up-move to the highest level since early-Jan. could further be attributed to some repositioning trade ahead of the key event risk - the BoC monetary policy update, scheduled to be announced later during the early North-American session.
Hence, it would be prudent to wait for a subsequent up-move to see if the up-move marks a fresh bullish break-out or once again fizzles out at higher levels amid absent relevant market moving releases from the US.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3516
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|1.3494
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3452
|Daily SMA50
|1.3408
|Daily SMA100
|1.3336
|Daily SMA200
|1.3259
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.35
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3434
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3503
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3357
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3522
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3274
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3475
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3459
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3451
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3409
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3384
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3518
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3543
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3585
