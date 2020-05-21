USD/CAD: Support at 1.3856/3793 ideally floors the market for a rebound back higher – Credit Suisse

USD/CAD saw another test and hold of the pivotal support zone seen at the current range lows, 50% retracement of the 2020 surge and ‘neckline’ to the large base at 1.3856/3793, which analysts at Credit Suisse continue to look to provide a solid floor the market.
Key quotes
“We look for a renewed swing higher within the range, with resistance initially seen at 1.3961/70, above which would complete a small base to confirm the range bottom has held, with next resistance then seen at 1.4080/89, ahead of 1.4114/17.”
“A clear and conclusive break below 1.3793 would turn the trend back lower and see weakness extend further, with support seen at 1.3734 next.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
