- The Loonie extended its gains on Monday, as shown by the USD/CAD falling 0.16%.
- The USD/CAD fell courtesy of a dismal sentiment and higher crude oil prices.
- USD/CAD Price Forecast: Might further extend its losses once it breaks below 1.2860.
The USD/CAD extends its losses to two consecutive days, bolstered by rising US crude oil prices, which benefits the Canadian dollar, a headwind for the USD/CAD. At around 1.2875, the USD/CAD reached a fresh two-week low on Monday.
Sentiment remains negative after Wall Street’s finished with minimal losses. Portfolio rebalancing, amongst news of Russia’s default, dragged equities lower. In the meantime, the Loonie benefitted from WTIs extended recovery, with the US crude oil benchmark clinging to the $109.90s area after reaching a weekly high of around $110.22 per barrel.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index is heavy, losing 0.17%, at around 103.944, as it tries to stage a recovery above the 104.000.
Over the weekend, the Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said the economy still has a path to a “soft landing,” where it could stabilize economically after the blow of the COVID-19 pandemic without facing a severe recession that many fear.
In the meantime, US economic data, which market participants mainly ignored, US Durable Good Orders surprised to the upside, rising 0.7% MoM, higher than the 0.1% estimations. Additionally, US Pending Home Sales rose in May by 0.7% MoM, smashing the expectations of a -3.9% contraction, as mortgage applications remain down weighed by higher mortgage rates, spurred by the US Federal Reserve tightening cycle.
In the week ahead, the Canadian docket will feature the GDP on Thursday. Markets anticipate further monetary policy tightening at the Bank of Canada’s July 13 meeting after June’s 50 basis point increase.
On the US front, the docket will feature CB Consumer Confidence for June, estimated at 100.4, less than May’s 106.4. that alongside Wholesale inventories, Trade Balance, Regional Fed Indices reports, and Fed speakers.
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Daily chart
At the time of writing, the USD/CAD is pressing towards the June 16 daily low at 1.2860, a level that, once broken, would pave the way for further losses, exposing the confluence of the 20 and 50-day exponential moving averages (EMAs) around 1.2807-09. A decisive break would send the pair tumbling to the May 24 swing low at 1.2765, followed by a test of the 100-EMA at 1.2730.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2875
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1.2891
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2787
|Daily SMA50
|1.2802
|Daily SMA100
|1.273
|Daily SMA200
|1.2677
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3005
|Previous Daily Low
|1.289
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3039
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.289
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3077
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2629
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2934
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2961
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2852
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2814
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2738
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2967
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3043
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3081
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
