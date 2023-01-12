USD/CAD struggles to surpass 1.3440, traces footprints of USD Index ahead of US Inflation

- USD/CAD is facing hurdles in surpassing the 1.3440 resistance amid lackluster trading activities.
- The Lonnie asset is following the footprints of the US Dollar Index, which has turned sideways ahead of US inflation.
- The street is expecting further softening of the US price index led by declining gasoline prices.
The USD/CAD pair is displaying a sideways auction in a 1.3404-1.3440 range in the Asian session. The Loonie asset is unable to find any direction as investors have restricted themselves from building potential positions till the release of the United States inflation data. Also, the major is following the footprints of the US Dollar Index (DXY).
The US Dollar Index has shifted its auction profile below 102.80 as investors are surrendering the safe-haven assets amid rising expectations for further softening of the Consumer Price Index (CPI). The USD Index is weighing down by the rising demand for US Treasury bonds. This has led to a fall in the 10-year US Treasury yields to 3.52%. Meanwhile, the risk profile still seems positive as the S&P500 futures are showing a marginal fall after two back-to-back bullish trading sessions.
It is highly likely that the release of the US inflation data will result in a power-pack action in the FX domain. Considering the consensus, the US, inflation is clearly on the retreat. From its peak of 9.1% in June, the YoY rate most recently fell to 7.1% in November. For December, we forecast a further decline to 6.4%. Used car prices are likely to have fallen by almost 3% in December from November, as reported by Commerzbank. Also, the Core inflation rate to decrease from 6.0% to 5.6%.
Further softening of the US price index will force the Federal Reserve (Fed) to pen down its monetary policy blueprint again, which will release in the first week of February. It might force Fed chair Jerome Powell to look for a smaller interest rate hike in their long-time fight against stubborn inflation.
On the oil front, oil prices have soared vertically to near $78.00 as the Chinese economy is reopening at a sheer pace of scale. This has led to an upward revision of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) projections for the Chinese economy. It is worth noting that Canada is a leading exporter of oil to the United States and higher oil prices might support the Canadian Dollar.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3426
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3427
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3563
|Daily SMA50
|1.3507
|Daily SMA100
|1.3488
|Daily SMA200
|1.3161
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3445
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3404
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3685
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3433
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3705
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3385
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.343
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.342
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3406
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3385
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3366
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3447
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3466
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3487
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to mild gains below 1.0800 as ECB hawks battle with Fed doves ahead of US inflation
EUR/USD holds onto bullish bias around the 1.0770-80 region, the highest since May 2022, as markets await the all-important US inflation data on early Thursday. ECB policymakers continue suggesting needs for higher rates but Fed talks appear to lose hawkish bias of late.
GBP/USD: Potentially bullish above 1.2110 as Doji forms off 200-day EMA
GBP/USD justifies the previous day’s bullish candlestick formation above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as it prints the first daily gains in three. The Cable pair portrays mild gains near 1.2165 heading into Thursday’s London open.
Gold bulls refuse to give up ahead of US Consumer Price Index Premium
Gold price is seeing fresh demand early Thursday, as bulls fight back control amid typical cautious trading ahead of the highly anticipated United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data release. The US Dollar is consolidating near seven-month troughs, undermined by falling US Treasury bond yields.
XRP price rallies 12% but whales have another plan in mind
XRP price rallied 12% in the last five days to breach a two-month hurdle, suggesting a breakout. While this outlook is bullish, a spike in whale transaction count greater than $100,000 indicates that smart investors are booking profits.
Technical market outlook ahead of US CPI data
Today’s inflation data out of the US serves as the macro highlight for the week. The consensus heading into the event forecasts a 6th deceleration to 6.5% in the 12 months to December, with a forecast range spanning between a 6.8% high and a 6.3% low, down from 7.1% in November.