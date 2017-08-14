USD/CAD struggles to stay above 1.27 as WTI pushes above $49

USD/CAD struggles to stay above 1.27 as WTI pushes above $49By Eren Sengezer
The USD/CAD pair gathered momentum in the early NA session and rose to 1.2715 as the US Dollar Index refreshed its session high at 93.40. However, the pair struggled to push higher as rising crude oil prices helped the loonie retrace its losses against the greenback. As of writing, the pair is trading at 1.2695, adding 0.12%, or 15 pips, on the day.
The pair's upsurge seems to be fueled by the greenback strength on Monday. With an empty economic calendar, the DXY started the week correcting last week's losses. Moreover, with an improved risk sentiment, Treasury yields in the U.S. are rising sharply, providing an additional boost to the greenback. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is at 93.30, gaining 0.33% on the day while the 10-year T-bond yield is up 1.2% at 2.212%.
However, the fact that crude oil prices are also recovering last week's losses is helping the commodity-sensitive loonie remain resilient. At the moment, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is trading at $49.09, earning 30 cents on the day.
Despite today's fluctuations, the pair is struggling to find its next short-term direction as the rising OPEC output continues to cap the gains in crude oil prices while the US Dollar's price actions fail to go beyond technical corrections.
Technical outlook
The pair might need to make a daily close above 1.2700 (psychological level/Jul. 17 high) to extend its gains towards 1.2750 (Aug. 11 high) and 1.2800 (psychological level). On the downside, supports could be seen at 1.2665 (10-DMA), 1.2555 (Aug. 4 low) and 1.2500 (psychological level). The RSI indicator on the daily graph is moving sideways near the 50 handle, supporting the view of a neutral outlook in the near-term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.