USD/CAD struggles to stage a rebound, stays in red below 1.3600

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD fell to a daily low of 1.3560 on Monday.
  • US Dollar Index consolidates last week's gains below 97.50.
  • WTI is clinging to small daily gains near $40.

The USD/CAD pair started the new week in a calm manner near 1.3600 but lost its traction during the European trading hours. After dropping to a daily low of 1.3560, the pair recovered modestly and was last seen trading at 1.3573, losing 0.22% on a daily basis.

USD weakness and oil gains weigh on USD/CAD

The lack of significant macroeconomic data releases on Monday seems to be forcing the US Dollar Index (DXY) to make a technical correction. The DXY rose for the second straight time last week and gained 0.59%. On Monday, the index is down 0.3% at 97.37, allowing the bearish momentum to remain intact.

On the other hand, boosted by OPEC's pledge to improve compliance with output cuts, crude oil prices pushed higher with the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) posting its highest weekly close in more than three months. At the moment, the WTI is trading a little below $40, up around 1% on the day.

In the second half of the day, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index and Existing Home Sales data will be featured in the US economic docket. 

More importantly, Bank of Canada's newly appointed Governor Tiff Macklem is scheduled to deliver a speech at 1500 GMT.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3573
Today Daily Change -0.0035
Today Daily Change % -0.26
Today daily open 1.3608
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3596
Daily SMA50 1.3856
Daily SMA100 1.378
Daily SMA200 1.3479
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3617
Previous Daily Low 1.3547
Previous Weekly High 1.3686
Previous Weekly Low 1.3505
Previous Monthly High 1.4173
Previous Monthly Low 1.3715
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3591
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3574
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3564
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3521
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3495
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3634
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3661
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3704

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rallies past 1.12 on weaker greenback

EUR/USD rallies past 1.12 on weaker greenback

EUR/USD started the week on the right foot, with the pair trading above the 1.12 mark on a more calm risk mood. Greenback is losing ground across the board, retracing some of the gains picked up on Friday. In a light-calendar session, the focus is on the German Bundesbank President's speech.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD fails to retain gains above 1.2400

GBP/USD fails to retain gains above 1.2400

The GBP/USD pair is down from a daily high of 1.2433, as early optimism fades away. European indexes remain in the red, although not far from their opening levels. Reopening hopes limit the dollar’s bullish potential.

GBP/USD News

Top 3 Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple Forecast: Market reluctantly starts a recovery

Top 3 Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple Forecast: Market reluctantly starts a recovery

The cryptocurrency traders were bracing for increased volatility during the weekend; however, Bitcoin and all major altcoins stayed sidelined inside the current ranges.

Read more

Gold on the defensive below $1750 level, bullish bias remains

Gold on the defensive below $1750 level, bullish bias remains

Gold witnessed an intraday turnaround from over one-month tops. A turnaround in the risk sentiment undermined the safe-haven metal. The emergence of some fresh USD selling might help limit deeper losses. The commodity seems poised to retest multi-year tops, around $1765 level.

Gold News

Top 3 Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple Forecast: Market reluctantly starts a recovery

Top 3 Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple Forecast: Market reluctantly starts a recovery

The cryptocurrency traders were bracing for increased volatility during the weekend; however, Bitcoin and all major altcoins stayed sidelined inside the current ranges.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures