USD/CAD struggles to stage a rebound, drops to daily lows below 1.3300

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD is edging lower in the early American session.
  • WTI is trading in the positive territory above $40.
  • US Dollar Index retreats to session low near 93.60.

After climbing to a fresh weekly high of 1.3341 in the early trading hours of the European session, the USD/CAD pair lost its traction amid renewed USD weakness and rising crude oil prices. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.3280, losing 0.2% on a daily basis.

DXY continues to erase Tuesday's gains

The broad-based USD strength after US President Donald Trump's decision to halt stimulus talks until after the election caused the pair to turn north late on Tuesday. However, with the market sentiment improving on hopes President Trump sending stimulus checks to American families and providing aid to airlines, the greenback started to weaken against its rivals. At the moment, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which touched a daily high of 93.90 earlier in the day, is down 0.28% on the day at 93.59.

On the other hand, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) continues to trade in the positive territory above $40 ahead of the US Energy Information Administration's (EIA) weekly report and helps the loonie stay resilient against its rivals.

Later in the session, the Ivey Purchasing Managers Index for September will be featured in the Canadian economic docket. More importantly, the FOMC will release the minutes of its September meeting at 1800 GMT.

Meanwhile, investors will be keeping a close on Wall Street's performance. A negative shift in risk sentiment could provide a boost to the USD and cause USD/CAD to turn north in the second half of the day.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3274
Today Daily Change -0.0040
Today Daily Change % -0.30
Today daily open 1.3314
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3271
Daily SMA50 1.3241
Daily SMA100 1.3415
Daily SMA200 1.3533
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3317
Previous Daily Low 1.3242
Previous Weekly High 1.3421
Previous Weekly Low 1.3267
Previous Monthly High 1.3421
Previous Monthly Low 1.2994
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3288
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3271
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3265
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3216
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.319
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.334
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3366
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3415

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

