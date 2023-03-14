USD/CAD struggles to scale above 1.3740 as investors await US Inflation for fresh impetus

- USD/CAD is facing hurdles in stretching its recovery above 1.3740, volatility is expected ahead of US Inflation.
- Federal Reserve could continue a smaller rate-hike regime to avoid the United States recession.
- Bank of Canada may be required to resume its policy-tightening process to tame inflation recovery.
- USD/CAD might display a downside momentum if RSI (14) skids into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00.
The USD/CAD pair is facing barricades while extending its recovery above the immediate resistance of 1.3740 in the early European session. A sideways performance is expected from the Loonie asset till the release of the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. Earlier, the asset rebounded after a five-day low of 1.3677 as investors got anxious ahead of the US inflation release and improved appeal for safe-haven assets.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is displaying a back-and-forth action below 104.00. It seems that the USD Index is gathering strength to stretch its recovery as the release of the US Inflation will prepare the ground for the interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve (Fed), which is scheduled for next week. S&P500 futures are attempting to hold gains generated in the Asian session.
However, the risk appetite is still weak as global stocks are facing the heat of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVG) collapse. The return delivered on 10-year US Treasury bonds has rebounded to near 3.57% on hopes that US inflation data could fuel safe-haven's appeal.
Upside risk for US inflation looks favored
The major catalyst of the week- US inflation, will release on Tuesday and is expected to deliver a power-pack action in the FX domain. Considering the resilience in the overall demand, strong employment bills, and upbeat strong labor market, an acceleration in the US inflationary pressures cannot be ruled out. Last week, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a significant jump in the number of payrolls generated by the US economy in February than anticipated. The Unemployment Rate increased to 3.6%. And, Average Hourly Earnings were increased to 4.6%, lower than the consensus of 4.7%.
Despite an increase in the jobless rate, the US labor market looks upbeat as firms are continuously escalating their recruitment process to add more people. And, employment bills are still in a rising trend, which indicates that households are equipped with sufficient funds to trigger inflation again.
Analysts at Wells Fargo expect “Another monthly increase of 0.4% in the overall CPI in February, which would put the annual rate at 6.0%. We still see inflation set to grind lower, but the process is likely to be bumpy and take time. Despite some directional improvement over the past couple of quarters, prices are still growing well above the Fed's 2% target, and the tight labor market suggests that there are still inflationary pressures that could forestall a full return to 2% inflation.”
Upbeat labor market to compel Bank of Canada to rollback rate-hiking process
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has already confirmed that the current monetary policy is restrictive enough to contain Canadian inflation. BoC Governor Tiff Macklem decided to allow the current monetary policy to display its potential and has therefore kept monetary policy steady in March. However, a surprise increase in the Employment numbers and higher employment cost index indicate that inflation could be propelled again. Along with an unchanged monetary policy, Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem kept the room open for more rates if inflation surprises to the upside.
Meanwhile, oil prices have witnessed a sell-off as the street is worried about the overall demand ahead. It is worth noting that Canada is a leading exporter of oil to the US and lower oil prices would impact the Canadian dollar.
USD/CAD technical outlook
USD/CAD has delivered a sheer downside move after a breakdown of the Head and Shoulder chart pattern formed on a two-hour scale. The asset rebounded but has now found barricades near the horizontal resistance plotted from March 08 low at 1.3745. The US Dollar bulls are expected to find a cushion near support placed from March 01 high at 1.3659.
The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3745 is expected to act as a major resistance for the US Dollar.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in the 40.00-60.00 range. A breakdown into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00 will trigger the downside momentum.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3729
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3731
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3596
|Daily SMA50
|1.3483
|Daily SMA100
|1.3504
|Daily SMA200
|1.3319
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3828
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3677
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3862
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3582
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3666
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3262
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3735
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.377
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3663
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3594
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3512
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3814
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3896
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3964
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD stays below 1.2200 after UK jobs report
GBP/USD continues to trade in its daily range slightly below 1.2200 in the European morning on Tuesday. The data from the UK showed that the Unemployment Rate stayed unchanged at 3.7% in January and Average Earnings Including Bonus declined to 5.7% from 6%.
EUR/USD remains depressed near 1.0700, US CPI in focus
EUR/USD is gauging a cushion near the round-level support of 1.0700 in the early European morning. The pair has corrected from near 1.0740 after exhaustion in the upside momentum. The major is likely to remain on the tenterhooks ahead of the US inflation data.
Gold stays defensive above $1,900 as Fed bets reverberate ahead of US inflation
Gold price remains mildly offered as traders struggle to justify mixed catalysts ahead of the key US CPI data during early Tuesday.The XAU/USD drops 0.25% intraday to $1,909 during the first loss-making day in four heading into the European session.
Is this Bitcoin price rally sustainable? Will BTC hit $30,000?
Bitcoin (BTC) price has recovered the losses it experienced by the end of last week. The sell-off was caused mainly due to failing banks in the United States which in turn triggered a depeg in major US-based stablecoins.
Two-year vs FedFunds signal
What will happen to markets in case Feb CPI rises well over expectations? What would happen if it inflation undershot expectations of 6.0% y/y and 0.4% m/m?