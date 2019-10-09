USD/CAD struggles to pull away from 1.33 handle ahead of FOMC minutes

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Crude oil prices rebound on Wednesday on renewed trade optimism.
  • US Dollar Index moves sideways around the 99 handle.
  • Coming up: The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will release September meeting minutes. 

The USD/CAD pair came under modest selling pressure on Wednesday as recovering crude oil prices helped the commodity-sensitive Loonie gather strength against its major rivals. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.3308, losing 0.12% on a daily basis.

Crude oil prices revers direction on trade optimism

Wednesday's headlines surrounding the United States (US)-China trade dispute revived hopes of the sides reaching a deal before causing the conflict to escalate any further. The Financial Times reported that China was ramping up agricultural imports from the United States with an aim to ease the tension ahead of Thursday's high-level negotiations and Bloomberg claimed that China was ready to make an interim deal despite White House's blacklisting of Chinese technology firms.

The improved market sentiment also helped crude oil prices to start recovering this week's losses. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), which dropped to $51.80 on Tuesday, was last seen trading at $53.10, adding 1.05% on a daily basis. Later in the session, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly crude oil stock report.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index is fluctuating in a relatively tight band near the 99 handle as investors refrain from making large bets ahead of key events.

Federal Open Market Chairman (FOMC) Jerome Powell will be delivering a speech at 15:00 GMT. Later in the US evening, the FOMC will release the minutes of its September meeting. 

Previewing this event, “Minutes from the latest FOMC meeting will be released tonight. This will give insights into the discussion about the need for further accommodation," noted Danske Bank analysts.

"However, the meeting took place before the recent weak US service PMI that points to some spill-over to US consumers and the service sector.”

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3316
Today Daily Change -0.0009
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 1.3325
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3267
Daily SMA50 1.3263
Daily SMA100 1.3248
Daily SMA200 1.3291
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3338
Previous Daily Low 1.3288
Previous Weekly High 1.3349
Previous Weekly Low 1.3205
Previous Monthly High 1.3384
Previous Monthly Low 1.3134
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3318
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3307
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3296
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3267
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3246
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3346
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3367
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3396

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD bounces from lows amid growing US-Sino trade spat

EUR/USD bounces from lows amid growing US-Sino trade spat

EUR/USD is trading above 1.0950 after falling due to growing trade tensions. The US decision to limit visas for Chinese officials weighs on sentiment ahead of Thursday's talks. The Fed's meeting minutes are awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls off the highs as DUP rejects EU Brexit concession

GBP/USD falls off the highs as DUP rejects EU Brexit concession

GBP/USD is falling back toward 1.22 as the DUP rejected an EU offer for a time-limit on the Irish backstop. Earlier, the pound jumped on hopes for a deal. Negotiations continue.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY refreshes session tops on positive trade headlines

USD/JPY refreshes session tops on positive trade headlines

Positive trade-related development provided a modest lift in the last hour. A weaker tone surrounding the USD kept a lid on any strong follow-through. Wednesday’s key focus will be on Powell’s speech ahead of FOMC minutes.

USD/JPY News

Gold holds steady in a range, just below $1510 level

Gold holds steady in a range, just below $1510 level

Gold was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the early European session on Wednesday and consolidated the overnight goodish move up back closer to weekly tops.

Gold News

Forex Today: US-Sino spat weighs on sentiment, Brexit talks are on life-support, FOMC minutes eyed

Forex Today: US-Sino spat weighs on sentiment, Brexit talks are on life-support, FOMC minutes eyed

The US slapped visa restrictions on Chinese officials involved in human rights violations in Xinjiang. The news dampens the mood ahead of high-level trade talks on Thursday.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures