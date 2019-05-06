USD/CAD struggles to make a meaningful recovery, trades below 1.34 ahead of data

- WTI posts small gains ahead of weekly EIA data.
- US Dollar Index recovers above 97.
- Coming up: ADP employment report from the U.S. and labour productivity data from Canada.
After closing the first two days of the week in the negative territory, the USD/CAD pair extended its slide on Wednesday amid the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback and dropped to its lowest level since May 22 at 1.3360. Although the pair staged a modest rebound in the last hour, it was still down 0.12% on the day at 1.3375.
Following dovish Fed commentary earlier this week, investors started to price the heightened odds of a rate cut. While speaking at an event organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, FOMC Chairman Powell didn't use the term "patient" when talking about a possible policy reaction from Fed to concerns over the potential negative impact of the trade conflict on the economic outlook. Pressured by these comments, the US Dollar Index slumped below the 97 mark for the first time since mid-April and was last seen down 0.06% on the day at 97.07.
Furthermore, crude oil prices extend the technical recovery for the second straight day with the barrel of West Texas Intermediate posting modest gains above the $53 mark ahead of the weekly EIA data and helping the commodity-sensitive loonie preserve its strength.
Later in the day, first-quarter labour productivity data from Canada and the ADP private sector employment and Markit Services PMI reports from the U.S. will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD turns negative on a possible deal with Mexico on tariffs
The American dollar is sharply up against most major rivals, initially supported by a better-than-expected ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, later underpinned by comments from the US Senate Finance Committee Chairman, hinting a deal with Mexico could be announced tomorrow to avert tariffs.
GBP/USD breaking through 1.2700 as dollar recovers further
The GBP/USD eased from a multi-week high of 1.2743, as speculative interest returns to the greenback, following robust expansion in service activity and despite discouraging employment news.
USD/JPY drops below 108 as USD selloff intensifies on disappointing employment data
ADP employment data missed the market expectation by a wide margin. US Dollar Index slumps below 97 in the early NA session. Coming up: Markit and ISM Services PMI reports from US.
World trade heading for the worst year since 2009
The strong setback to world trade growth at the end of 2018 and the damage from the trade war will make 2019 the worst year for trade since the financial crisis, with only 0.2% growth.
Gold retreats further after testing 2019 highs, hits level under $1330
The US Dollar gained momentum during the American session and triggered a sharp reversal in the value of gold.