USD/CAD struggles to hold on to recovery gains above 1.3400

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD lost its recovery momentum after climbing above 1.3420.
  • US Dollar Index retreated below 95.00 in the American session.
  • WTI continues to trade in negative territory below $42.

The USD/CAD pair staged a rebound in the early trading hours of the American session and touched a fresh daily high of 1.3427 before losing its traction. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.3395, losing 0.15% on a daily basis.

DXY drops below 95.00

The USD's market valuation continues to stay as the primary driver of USD/CAD's movements on Thursday. The US Dollar Index (DXY) turned north in the second half of the day as the disappointing data and US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin's comments on coronavirus bill weighed on the sentiment. Following an upsurge to a daily high of 95.18, however, the DXY slumped into the negative territory and was last seen losing 0.2% on the day at 94.75.

After falling for 15 straight weeks, the Initial Jobless Claims in the US increased by 109K to 1.41 million in the week ending July 18th, the US Department of Labor's weekly data showed on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Mnuchin said that the next coronavirus relief bill will not include a payroll tax cut. Additionally, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Republican's COVID-19 response bill was "unserious and unsatisfactory." 

Although Wall Street's main indexes trade in the red, they remain relatively resilient, making it difficult for the greenback to attract investors as a safe-haven.

On the other hand, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) continues to trade in a tight range below $42, not impacting the commodity-related CAD's performance against its peers.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3393
Today Daily Change -0.0024
Today Daily Change % -0.18
Today daily open 1.3417
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3569
Daily SMA50 1.3638
Daily SMA100 1.3842
Daily SMA200 1.3514
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3483
Previous Daily Low 1.34
Previous Weekly High 1.3646
Previous Weekly Low 1.3502
Previous Monthly High 1.3802
Previous Monthly Low 1.3316
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3432
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3451
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3383
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.335
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.33
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3467
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3516
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.355

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

