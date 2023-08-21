USD/CAD struggles to gain near the 1.3540 mark, eyes on Canadian Retail Sales, US PMI

The USD/CAD pair faces some follow-through selling in the early Asian session on Tuesday. The major pair currently trades near 1.3542, losing 0.01% on the day. In the meantime, the US Dollar (USD) loses momentum and trades sideways around 103.30. Investors await Thursday's Jackson Hole Economic Symposium for fresh impetus. The stronger US Retail Sales and robust labor data strengthen the case for another interest rate rise by the Federal Reserve (Fed). FOMC Minutes emphasized last week that inflation remained unacceptably high and additional monetary policy tightening may be required to bring inflation to the target. Investors raise their bet that Federal Reserve (Fed) will prolong the tightening cycle, which boosts the US 10-year Treasury bond yields to 4.342%. The Fed's Jackson Hole conference will be in the spotlight this week. A hawkish tone from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell might lift the US Dollar (USD). Market participants are placing bets on a 40% likelihood of a last Fed rise by November, according to Reuters. On the Canadian Dollar front, a decline in oil prices undermines the Canadian Dollar since Canada is the largest oil exporter to the United States. Furthermore, Canada’s 5-year yield increased to 4.143%, over a decade high. Markets believe that the Bank of Canada (BoC) would maintain current interest rate policies for a longer period. It’s worth noting that BoC raised its interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 5% in its July meeting. Market participants await the monthly Canadian Retail Sales for June due on Wednesday. On the US docket, US Existing Home Sales, S&P Global PMIs, Initial Jobless Claims, and Durable Good Orders will be released later this week. The key event will be Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday and it will be critical for determining a clear movement for the USD/CAD pair.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.