USD/CAD struggles to gain any meaningful traction, holds steady above 1.2700 mark

- USD/CAD edged higher on Wednesday, though the uptick lacked bullish conviction.
- Retreating US bond yields acted as a headwind for the USD and capped the upside.
- Bullish oil prices underpinned the loonie and held traders from placing bullish bets.
- Investors also seemed reluctant ahead of the US macro data, FOMC meeting minutes.
The USD/CAD pair traded with a positive bias heading into the European session and was last seen hovering just a few pips below the daily high, around the 1.2715 region.
The pair managed to attract some buying on Wednesday and built on the overnight bounce from the 1.2665 area, though the uptick lacked follow-through buying or bullish conviction. Retreating US Treasury bond yields kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive and capped gains for the USD/CAD pair.
That said, speculations for a faster policy tightening by the Fed, along with a softer risk tone extended some support to the safe-haven greenback. In fact, the money markets have been pricing in the possibility for an eventual liftoff by May and two more interest rate hikes by the end of 2022.
This was reinforced by the fact that the US 2-year notes, which are highly sensitive to rate hike expectations along with 5-year notes, soared to levels not seen since February 2020 on Tuesday. Moreover, the yield on the benchmark 10-year bond shot to the highest level since November 24.
Meanwhile, an extended selloff in the US bond markets led to the overnight corrective pullback in the US tech stocks. The spillover effect was evident from a generally weaker sentiment around the Asian equity markets, which could further benefit the greenback's relative safe-haven status.
On the other hand, the commodity-linked loonie drew some support from bullish crude oil prices, though signs of declining global energy demand amid a massive spike in COVID-19 cases acted as a headwind. The market worries resurfaced after API reported that US fuel stockpiles rose last week.
The fundamental backdrop supports prospects for further gains, though traders preferred to wait for the release of FOMC minutes later during the US session. In the meantime, the US macro data – the ADP report, Building Permits and the final Services PMI – might provide some impetus to the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2712
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.2712
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2792
|Daily SMA50
|1.2667
|Daily SMA100
|1.263
|Daily SMA200
|1.25
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2766
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2667
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2848
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.262
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2964
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2608
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2705
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2728
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2664
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2616
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2565
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2763
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2814
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2862
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
