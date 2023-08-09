USD/CAD struggles to cheer US Dollar pullback near 1.3400 as Oil price retreats on demand fears

- USD/CAD reverses from 10-week high but lacks downside momentum.
- WTI crude oil prints mild gains while defending weekly trading range at four-month high.
- Risk appetite improves and allows US Dollar to better brace for inflation data.
- Fears of slower energy demand from China, US weigh Oil price.
USD/CAD prints mild losses around 1.3400 as it steps back from the highest level in 2.5 months marked the previous day. That said, the Loonie pair’s latest retreat could be linked to the market’s cautious optimism, as well as the preparations for the US inflation, not to forget the sluggish Oil Price.
An improvement in China’s Producer Price Index (PPI) for July contrasted with the downbeat Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for the said month to tame pessimism about the world’s biggest industrial players. Also improving the risk appetite is the news from the White House as the Biden Administration signals relief to China technology companies. “The US plans to target only those Chinese companies that get more than 50% of revenue from the sectors including quantum computing and artificial intelligence (AI),” said the news.
The absence of major risk aversion joins the downbeat US Treasury bond yields to help the US Dollar Index (DXY) reverse from a downward-sloping resistance line from May 31 while printing the first daily loss in three around 102.35, down 0.16% intraday.
On the other hand, WTI crude oil remains steady within the weekly trading range surrounding $82.00–83.00, down 0.05% intraday near $82.40 as we write. It’s worth noting that China’s inflation data and the trade-positive news from the White House fail to impress the energy buyers as the looming default of a major China realtor joins the US bank woes to challenge the OPEC+ supply cuts.
Amid these plays, S&P500 Futures recovers from the monthly low marked the previous day and prints mild gains around 4,525.
It should be noted that Italy’s surprise tax on windfall profits of banks joined the global rating agencies’ downward revision to the US banks and financial institutions to weigh on the risk sentiment the previous day. On the same line could be fears of the UK recession and slowing economic growth in China, not to forget the Dragon Nation’s geopolitical tension with the US and Japan about Taiwan. With this, the Wall Street benchmark closed with losses and the US Dollar rose, which in turn allowed the USD/CAD pair to refresh a multi-day high before the latest pullback.
Looking ahead, Canada Building Permits for June and the risk catalysts may entertain the USD/CAD pair traders ahead of the all-important US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for July. The US CPI becomes all the more crucial this time after the mixed employment data and the policymakers’ recent hesitance in defending further rate hikes.
Technical analysis
Although a five-month-old descending resistance line joins the overbought RSI to underpin the USD/CAD pair’s retreat from 1.3430 hurdle, the Loonie pair sellers should remain cautious unless breaking the 200-Exponential Moving Average (EMA) level of 1.3360.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3406
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|1.3419
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.324
|Daily SMA50
|1.3271
|Daily SMA100
|1.3396
|Daily SMA200
|1.3454
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3502
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3365
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3394
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3151
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3387
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3093
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.345
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3417
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3355
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3292
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3218
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3492
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3566
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3629
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.1000 on US Dollar pullback
EUR/USD is holding higher ground, heading toward 1.1000 on Wednesday European morning. The pair is recovering ground amid a pullback in the US Dollar despite a mixed market mood and China's deflation worries.
GBP/USD edges higher above 1.2750 amid softer US Dollar
GBP/USD ticks higher above 1.2750, looking to build on Tuesday's rebound from the 1.2685 area. Cable draws support from a softer tone around the US Dollar, as investors remain on tenterhooks amid Chinese inflation concerns and US banking jitters.
Gold bounces but not out of the woods yet
Gold price is seeing a dead cat bounce from a fresh one-month low of $1,923 set on Tuesday. The United States Dollar (USD) is retreating from near multi-week highs while the US Treasury bond yield licks wounds, motivating Gold buyers to attempt a modest comeback.
Optimism price rise set to hit pause after 63% rise as whales move to sell for profits
Optimism price took a hit this week after charting significant gains owing to the investors' want for profits. In fairness, OP holders have been patiently waiting to make money on their investment that has paid off successfully.
China falls into deflation
The Chinese economy fell into deflation in July, where CPI dropped 0.3% y/y. It is rare that consumer prices decline in China. It happened global crises in 2020 and 2009. It also comes at a time when many other large countries are still battling high inflation.