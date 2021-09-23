USD/CAD struggles near weekly lows, just above mid-1.2600s

- A combination of factors prompted aggressive selling around USD/CAD on Thursday.
- Bullish oil prices underpinned the loonie and exerted pressure amid weaker greenback.
- Investors now look forward to Canadian/US macro data for some meaningful impetus.
The intraday USD selling picked up during the early European session and dragged the USD/CAD pair to fresh weekly lows, around mid-1.2600s in the last hour.
Following the previous day's post-FOMC modest bounce, the USD/CAD pair witnessed aggressive selling on Thursday and extended this week's retracement slide from the 1.2900 neighbourhood, or one-month tops. This marked the third successive day of a negative move and was sponsored by a combination of factors.
The Fed on Wednesday indicated that it will likely begin reducing its monthly bond purchases toward the end of this year. This, however, disappointed some investors expecting an immediate start to the withdrawal of the massive pandemic-era stimulus and prompted some profit-taking around the US dollar.
Apart from this, the risk-on mood was seen as another factor that weighed on the safe-haven greenback. The global risk sentiment got a strong boost after the People’s Bank of China injected more money into the banking system, which eased concerns about the fallout from China Evergrande's debt crisis.
In fact, the key USD Index has now reversed the previous day's positive move to one-month tops and was further pressured by the risk-on mood.
Meanwhile, oil prices remained well supported by Wednesday's bullish EIA report, which showed that US crude stocks last week fell to 414 million – the lowest since October 2018. This, in turn, underpinned the commodity-linked loonie and contributed to the heavily offered tone surrounding the USD/CAD pair.
Market participants now look forward to Thursday's economic docket, highlighting the release of Canadian Retail Sales, the US Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and the flash US PMI prints. The data, along with the USD/oil price dynamics, might provide some trading impetus to the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2669
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0104
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.81
|Today daily open
|1.2773
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2665
|Daily SMA50
|1.2617
|Daily SMA100
|1.2421
|Daily SMA200
|1.2525
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2826
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2698
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2774
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2601
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2949
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2453
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2747
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2777
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2705
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2638
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2577
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2834
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2894
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2962
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1700 amid improving market mood
EUR/USD is extending the bounce above 1.1700, shrugging off the downbeat German and Eurozone PMIs. The US dollar retreats in the aftermath of the hawkish Fed and amid an upbeat market mood on the Evergrande optimism. US PMIs awaited.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3650 amid downbeat UK PMIs, ahead of BOE
GBP/USD extends rebound from five-week lows to regain 1.3650, despite disappointing UK Preliminary PMIs. Risk-on mood reverses Fed-induced US dollar gains. UK inflation expectations keep buyers hopeful even as BOE is seen standing pat.
XAU/USD edges higher on weaker USD, hawkish Fed/risk-on to cap gains
Gold attracted some dip-buying near the $1,760 region on Thursday and for now, seems to have stalled the post-FOMC retracement slide from the $1,787 area, or weekly tops.
How good are Cardano's (ADA) chances to come back to the bullish zone?
Despite ongoing bearish pressure, bulls have become more active as some coins from the top 10 list are again in the green zone. ADA could restore its position to a certain extent as the rate of the altcoin has increased by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.
Bank of England Preview: Action to revolve around tapering prospects
The BoE is having a monetary policy meeting, and policymakers will announce their decision on Thursday, September 23. At this point, market participants are pricing in that the central bank will maintain its main rate unchanged at 0.1%.