- USD/CAD refreshes weekly low on Friday amid sustained selling around the US Dollar.
- The less hawkish FOMC minutes and a positive risk tone continue to weigh on the buck.
- An uptick in oil prices underpins the Loonie and contributes to the pair’s modest decline.
The USD/CAD pair remains under some selling pressure for the fourth successive day on Friday and drops to a fresh weekly low heading into the European session. Spot prices, however, manage to hold above the 1.3300 round-figure mark and remain at the mercy of the US Dollar price dynamics.
A dovish assessment of the FOMC meeting minutes released on Wednesday continues to weigh on the buck and is seen as a key factor acting as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair. In fact, officials were largely satisfied that they could stop front-loading the rate increases and that slowing the rate-hiking cycle would soon be appropriate. This, in turn, cements expectations for a 50 bps lift-off at the December FOMC meeting and drags the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to its lowest level since early October.
Apart from this, a generally positive tone around the equity markets is seen as another factor weighing on the safe-haven greenback. Furthermore, some follow-through uptick in crude oil prices underpins the commodity-linked Loonie and exerts additional downward pressure on the USD/CAD pair. That said, worries that the worsening COVID-19 situation in China will dent fuel demand keep a lid on any further gains for the black liquid. This, in turn, is holding back traders from placing aggressive bearish bets around the USD/CAD pair.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the US or Canada, the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment will drive the USD demand. Apart from this, traders will further take cues from oil price dynamics to grab short-term opportunities around the USD/CAD pair. The intraday momentum, however, is likely to remain limited amid relatively thin trading volumes on the last day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3329
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1.3338
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3449
|Daily SMA50
|1.3566
|Daily SMA100
|1.3267
|Daily SMA200
|1.3008
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3362
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3316
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3409
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3226
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3978
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3496
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3334
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3345
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3315
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3293
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.327
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3361
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3384
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3407
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
