USD/CAD struggles near two-month lows, just above 1.3000 mark

- A combination of factors prompted some fresh selling around USD/CAD on Monday.
- The US election outcome, dovish Fed expectations continued weighing on the USD.
- A strong pickup in oil prices underpinned the loonie and contributed to selling bias.
The USD/CAD pair remained depressed through the early European session, with bears still awaiting a sustained break below the key 1.3000 psychological mark.
Following the previous session's directionless price moves, the pair met with some fresh supply on the first day of a new trading week and was pressured by a combination of factors. The Democratic candidate Joe Biden's victory in a nail-biting US Presidential election eliminated some of the uncertainties and remained supportive of the prevalent upbeat market mood.
Meanwhile, the possibility of a split Congress fueled speculations that the Fed might be forced to ease further to combat the economic fallout from the continuous surge in COVID-19 infections. The risk-on flows, along with dovish Fed expectations kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor exerting some pressure on the USD/CAD pair.
Meanwhile, a goodish intraday pickup in crude oil prices underpinned the commodity-linked currency – the loonie. This, along with a softer tone surrounding the greenback further contributed to the offered tone surrounding the USD/CAD pair. However, the lack of any strong follow-through selling warrants some caution before positioning for any further depreciating move.
That said, sustained weakness below the 1.3000 psychological mark will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and turn the USD/CAD pair vulnerable to prolong its recent downward trajectory. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, the pair remains at the mercy of the USD/oil price dynamics and the broader market risk sentiment.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3014
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|1.3043
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3176
|Daily SMA50
|1.3204
|Daily SMA100
|1.3308
|Daily SMA200
|1.3544
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3097
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3019
|Previous Weekly High
|1.337
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3019
|Previous Monthly High
|1.339
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3081
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3049
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3067
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3009
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2976
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2932
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3087
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3131
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3165
