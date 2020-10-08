USD/CAD struggles near three-week lows, just below mid-1.3200s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD witnessed some selling for the second consecutive session on Thursday.
  • The risk-on mood weighed on the safe-haven USD and exerted some pressure.
  • Rallying crude oil prices underpinned the loonie and added to the weaker tone.

The USD/CAD pair remained depressed through the early North American session and was last trading around the 1.3245-40 region, just above three-week lows set earlier this Thursday.

A combination of factors continued exerting some pressure for the second consecutive session and dragged the USD/CAD pair further away from weekly tops, around the 1.3340 region. The prevalent risk-on mood – supported by the renewed hopes for additional US fiscal stimulus measures – dented the US dollar's relative safe-haven status against its Canadian counterpart.

The greenback was further pressured by a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields and failed to gain any respite from Thursday's disappointing US weekly jobless claims. Adding to this, the US President Donald Trump declined to participate in a virtual debate, which added to the political uncertainty and did little to lend any support to the buck.

Meanwhile, a strong rally in crude oil prices, now up around 3% for the day, underpinned the commodity-linked currency – the loonie. This, in turn, further contributed to the offered tone surrounding the USD/CAD pair, though the downtick lacked any strong follow-through selling, at least for the time being.

It will now be interesting to see if the USD/CAD pair is able to attract any buying at lower levels or continues with its recent pullback from the 1.3420 supply zone. The focus now shifts to Canadian monthly employment details, scheduled for release during the early North American session on Friday.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3244
Today Daily Change -0.0012
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 1.3256
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3277
Daily SMA50 1.3239
Daily SMA100 1.3408
Daily SMA200 1.3534
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3341
Previous Daily Low 1.3255
Previous Weekly High 1.3421
Previous Weekly Low 1.3267
Previous Monthly High 1.3421
Previous Monthly Low 1.2994
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3288
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3308
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3227
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3198
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3141
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3313
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.337
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3398

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD consolidates gains below 0.72 amid upbeat China PMI

AUD/USD consolidates gains below 0.72 amid upbeat China PMI

AUD/USD holds gains around 0.7180 in Asia this Friday. Australia's Aug home loan data bettered estimates. Improved risk appetite, amid upbeat Trump's comments and a surprise jump in China's Caixin Services PMI, favors the continued rise in the AUD. 

AUD/USD News

Gold: Bulls push bears back over the $1,900 line, dollar can't catch a break

Gold: Bulls push bears back over the $1,900 line, dollar can't catch a break

The US dollar is crumbling below the 93.50 level and is on its last legs. Gold has pushed the bears back and the price retreats back above $1,900 to form new support. Gold bears go back to the drawing board and await for high probability conditions.

Gold News

USD/JPY eases below 106.00 amid fresh US dollar supply

USD/JPY eases below 106.00 amid fresh US dollar supply

USD/JPY snaps a two-day winning streak and drops back below 106.00, tracking the renewed weakness in the US dollar across the board. The risk-on mood amid better Chinese data and Trump's recovery news weighs on the safe-haven dollar. 

USD/JPY News

Elections matter: The pause that decides...

Elections matter: The pause that decides...

In the final month before the US Presidential Election politics dominate every decision in Washington. The slowing economic recovery needs another stimulus package, unemployed workers want extended benefits.

Read more

WTI: Cheering upside break of 200-day EMA to eye $42.00

WTI: Cheering upside break of 200-day EMA to eye $42.00

WTI refreshes three-week high while carrying the run-up beyond key EMA, falling trend line from September 04. The energy benchmark respects the upside break of 200-day SMA and a five-week-long descending resistance line, now support.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures