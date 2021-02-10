USD/CAD struggles near three-week lows, just below 1.2700 mark

  • USD/CAD edged lower for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday.
  • The risk-on mood weighed on the safe-haven USD and exerted pressure.
  • A softer tone around oil prices helped limit any deeper losses for the pair.

The USD/CAD pair broke down of its intraday consolidative trading range and dropped to near three-week lows, around the 1.2680 region during the early European session.

The pair added to last week's losses and witnessed some follow-through selling for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday. The prevalent upbeat market mood dented the US dollar's relative safe-haven status, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the USD/CAD pair.

The global risk sentiment remained well supported by the optimism over the progress in coronavirus vaccinations. This, along with the likelihood for a massive US fiscal spending plan, has been fueling hopes for a strong global economic recovery and continued boosting investors' confidence.

Even a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields did little to provide any respite to the USD. It is worth reporting that developments to fast-track President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package pushed the US Treasury bond yields to near one-year tops earlier this month.

That said, a softer tone around crude oil prices, down around 0.25% for the day, kept a lid on any strong gains for the commodity-linked loonie. This was seen as the only factor that extended some support to the USD/CAD pair and helped limit any deeper losses, at least for the time being.

Moving ahead, Wednesday's US economic docket – highlighting the release of the latest consumer inflation figures – will be looked upon for a fresh impetus. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2694
Today Daily Change -0.0008
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 1.2702
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2743
Daily SMA50 1.2766
Daily SMA100 1.2966
Daily SMA200 1.3225
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2766
Previous Daily Low 1.2694
Previous Weekly High 1.287
Previous Weekly Low 1.2762
Previous Monthly High 1.2881
Previous Monthly Low 1.259
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2722
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2739
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2676
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2649
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2604
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2748
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2793
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2819

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

