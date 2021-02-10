USD/CAD struggles near three-week lows, just below 1.2700 mark

- USD/CAD edged lower for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday.
- The risk-on mood weighed on the safe-haven USD and exerted pressure.
- A softer tone around oil prices helped limit any deeper losses for the pair.
The USD/CAD pair broke down of its intraday consolidative trading range and dropped to near three-week lows, around the 1.2680 region during the early European session.
The pair added to last week's losses and witnessed some follow-through selling for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday. The prevalent upbeat market mood dented the US dollar's relative safe-haven status, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the USD/CAD pair.
The global risk sentiment remained well supported by the optimism over the progress in coronavirus vaccinations. This, along with the likelihood for a massive US fiscal spending plan, has been fueling hopes for a strong global economic recovery and continued boosting investors' confidence.
Even a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields did little to provide any respite to the USD. It is worth reporting that developments to fast-track President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package pushed the US Treasury bond yields to near one-year tops earlier this month.
That said, a softer tone around crude oil prices, down around 0.25% for the day, kept a lid on any strong gains for the commodity-linked loonie. This was seen as the only factor that extended some support to the USD/CAD pair and helped limit any deeper losses, at least for the time being.
Moving ahead, Wednesday's US economic docket – highlighting the release of the latest consumer inflation figures – will be looked upon for a fresh impetus. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2694
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.2702
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2743
|Daily SMA50
|1.2766
|Daily SMA100
|1.2966
|Daily SMA200
|1.3225
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2766
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2694
|Previous Weekly High
|1.287
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2762
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2881
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.259
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2722
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2739
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2676
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2649
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2604
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2748
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2793
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2819
