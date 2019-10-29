USD/CAD struggles near three-month lows, around mid-1.3000s

- A modest pickup in the USD demand failed to provide any respite.
- Bulls even shrugged off the ongoing slide in Crude Oil prices.
- The focus remains on Wednesday’s FOMC/BoC policy updates.
The USD/CAD pair struggled to register any meaningful recovery and remained depressed near three-month lows, around mid-1.3000s.
The pair extended its sideways consolidative action through the early European session on Tuesday and failed to gain any respite from the ongoing pullback in Crude Oil prices, which tend to undermine demand for the commodity-linked currency – Loonie.
Investors remain on the sidelines
Despite the recent optimism over a possible partial trade deal between the world's two largest economies, growing concerns about the slowing global economic growth were cited as headwind for the oil markets and led to some follow-through weakness on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, bulls seemed to have largely shrugged off a modest US Dollar uptick, rather preferred to remain on the sidelines ahead of Wednesday's key event risk – the outcome of a highly anticipated FOMC meeting and the latest BoC monetary policy update.
Moving ahead, Tuesday's US economic docket – featuring the release of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index and pending home sales data – will be looked upon for some short-term trading impetus later during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3052
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.3056
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3198
|Daily SMA50
|1.3235
|Daily SMA100
|1.321
|Daily SMA200
|1.3279
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.308
|Previous Daily Low
|1.305
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3139
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3052
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3384
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3061
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3068
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3044
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3032
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3014
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3074
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3092
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3104
EUR/USD trading below 1.11 amid hopes for a trade deal
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11, marginally lower. President Trump said the US and China are ahead of schedule in trade talks. US CB Consumer Confidence awaits traders today, and more significant events are due on Wednesday.
GBP/USD holds around 1.2850 as Johnson will try approving elections again
GBP/UDS is trading around 1.2850, steady. UK PM Johnson will attempt to set elections for December after failing on Monday. The EU has approved extending Brexit to January 2020.
USD/JPY consolidates recent gains to near 3-month tops, around 109.00 handle
US-China trade optimism continued weighing on the JPY’s safe-haven status. Bulls took some breather near the very important 200-day SMA resistance. The focus shifts to FOMC decision on Wednesday and Thursday’s BoJ meeting.
Gold ticks higher to $1495 area, upside seems limited
Gold finally broke out of its Asian session consolidation phase and edged higher to refresh daily tops, around the $1495 region in the last hour.
Forex Today: Trump's trade hope lifts markets, Boris brings elections to parliament, Bitcoin bruised by Chinese warning
US President Donald Trump has said that most of the trade deal with China is done, pushing stocks higher. Commodity currencies are up, and USD/JPY is close to the highs, trading around 109.