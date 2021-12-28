USD/CAD struggles near one-and-half week low, flat-lined below 1.2800 mark

- USD/CAD struggled to capitalize on its attempted recovery move from over a one-week low.
- Bullish oil prices underpinned the loonie and capped gains amid subdued USD price action.
- Break below the ascending channel support will set the stage for additional near-term losses.
The USD/CAD pair surrendered modest intraday gains and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around the 1.2785 region heading into the European session.
Following the previous day's dramatic turnaround from the 1.2845-50 region, the USD/CAD pair gained some positive traction during the early part of the trading on Tuesday. However, the attempted recovery from a one-and-half-week low lacked bullish conviction and ran out of steam near the 1.2800 round-figure mark.
WTI crude oil prices held steady near the monthly high, just below the $76.00/barrel mark amid hopes that the Omicron coronavirus variant will have a limited impact on fuel demand. This, in turn, continued underpinning the commodity-linked loonie and capped gains for the USD/CAD pair amid subdued US dollar price action.
The optimism led by reports that the new strain may be less severe than the previous Delta variant remained supportive of the prevalent risk-on environment. Moreover, studies that Omicron infections are less likely to lead to hospitalization further boosted investors' confidence and weighed on the safe-haven greenback.
Apart from this, a softer tone around the US Treasury bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and acted as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair. That said, the Fed's hawkish outlook, indicating at least three rate hikes next year, should help limit the downside for the USD and lend some support to the USD/CAD pair.
Adding to this, the year-end thin liquidity could also hold back traders from placing aggressive directional bets. Even from a technical perspective, the USD/CAD pair, so far, has managed to defend support marked by the lower boundary of a two-month-old ascending channel, which should now act as a key pivotal point.
A bank holiday in Canada and a relatively lighter US economic docket – featuring the release of the Richmond Manufacturing Index – also warrants some caution. That said, the broader risk sentiment will drive the USD demand and provide some impetus to the USD/CAD pair. Traders will further take cues from oil price dynamics to grab some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2786
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1.2792
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2802
|Daily SMA50
|1.2621
|Daily SMA100
|1.2618
|Daily SMA200
|1.2495
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2848
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2779
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2964
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2786
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2837
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2352
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2805
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2822
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2765
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2738
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2696
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2833
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2875
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2902
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
