USD/CAD struggles near multi-year lows, around 1.2700 mark

- A combination of factors prompted some fresh selling around USD/CAD on Thursday.
- Optimism about US stimulus, COVID-19 vaccines and Brexit deal weighed on the USD.
- Bullish oil prices underpinned the loonie and further contributed to the intraday slide.
The USD/CAD pair refreshed daily lows during the early European session, with bears still awaiting a sustained weakness below the 1.2700 mark.
The pair witnessed some fresh selling on Thursday and erased a major part of the previous day's attempted bounce, which ran out of the steam ahead of the 1.2800 neighbourhood. The USD/CAD pair has now moved well within the striking distance of multi-year lows set earlier this week and was pressured by a combination of factors.
The bearish pressure surrounding the US dollar remained unabated through the first half of the trading action on Thursday amid progress towards additional US fiscal stimulus. In fact, Republicans and Democrats in the US Congress on Wednesday were reportedly closing in on approving a $908 billion COVID-19 relief package.
This comes on the back of the recent optimism about the rollout of vaccines for the highly contagious coronavirus diseases and hopes for a last-minute Brexit deal. The developments continued boosting investors' confidence and remained supportive of the prevalent risk-on mood, which, in turn, further undermined the safe-haven greenback.
Apart from this, the Fed's willingness to do more if needed exerted some additional downward pressure on the buck. At the final meeting of the year, the US central bank said that it will continue to support the economy through massive monetary stimulus and also promised to keep interest rates near zero for years to come.
On the other hand, a fresh leg up in crude oil prices benefitted the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – and further contributed to the USD/CAD pair's decline. Oil hit a nine-month high after the EIA report on Wednesday showed that US crude inventories fell more than expected, by 3.1 million barrels in the week of December 11.
It will now be interesting to see if the USD/CAD pair is able to find any support at lower levels or a sustained break below the 1.2700 mark sets the stage for an extension of the bearish trajectory. Traders now look forward to Thursday's US economic docket – featuring the releases of the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, Initial Weekly Jobless Claims and housing market data.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2704
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30
|Today daily open
|1.2742
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2893
|Daily SMA50
|1.3047
|Daily SMA100
|1.3143
|Daily SMA200
|1.3487
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.279
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2696
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2833
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2707
|Previous Monthly High
|1.337
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2923
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2754
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2732
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2695
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2649
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2601
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2789
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2836
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2883
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD retreats after BOE, cooling Brexit hopes
GBP/USD retreats from 1.3622, following an uneventful BOE and comments from UK PM Johnson’s spokesman, who said that "trading on WTO terms is still the most likely outcome."
EUR/USD hits highest since 2018 amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.2250, the highest since 2018. Hopes for Brexit and US stimulus deals back the gains, while the Fed remains committed to supporting the economy. US jobless claims are on the docket.
XAU/USD sits near one-month high, around $1880 region
Gold continued scaling higher for the third consecutive session and shot to one-month tops. Sustained USD selling benefitted the dollar-denominated commodity and remained supportive. The upbeat market mood might keep a lid on any further gains for the safe-haven yellow metal.
COVID-19 vaccine bullish scenario
It’s the talk of the town. COVID-19 vaccines are finally hitting the consumer media and are ready for mass distribution. Of course, this has set the market ablaze with positive forces that we are slowly, but surely, getting back to normalcy.
WTI: Refreshes nine-month top above $48.00 inside rising wedge
WTI prints a four-day winning streak as buyers attack the March 2018 high. The energy benchmark recently refreshed the multi-day peak to $48.58, currently up 1.1% near $48.55, during early Thursday. Even so, multiple resistances to the north, coupled with the overbought RSI conditions on the daily (D1) chart, suggest the black gold’s pullback.