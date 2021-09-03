USD/CAD struggles near multi-week lows, trying to defend 200-DMA ahead of NFP

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD refreshed multi-week lows on Friday amid a broad-based USD weakness.
  • A softer tone around crude oil prices undermined the loonie and helped limit losses.
  • Investors also seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the US NFP report.

The USD/CAD pair dropped three-week lows, around the 1.2540 region during the early European session, with bears now awaiting a sustained break below the very important 200-day SMA.

The US dollar languished near one-month lows amid expectations that the Fed will wait for a longer period before rolling back its massive pandemic-era stimulus. Moreover, doubts about the US labour market recovery has further dampened prospects for an early lift-off. This turned out to be key factors that continued weighing on the greenback and acted as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair.

Apart from this, the underlying bullish sentiment in the financial market – as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets – further dented the USD's relative safe-haven status. That said, a downtick in oil prices held traders from placing any aggressive bullish bets around the commodity-linked loonie and assisted the USD/CAD pair to defend a technically significant 200-day SMA.

Investors also seemed reluctant, rather preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of the closely-watched US monthly jobs data, scheduled later during the early North American session. The popularly know NFP report could provide clues about the likely timing of the Fed's tapering plan and play a key role in influencing the USD in the near term. Apart from this, oil price dynamics will provide some trading impetus to the USD/CAD pair on the last trading day of the week.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2552
Today Daily Change -0.0001
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 1.2553
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2612
Daily SMA50 1.2544
Daily SMA100 1.2382
Daily SMA200 1.2535
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2638
Previous Daily Low 1.2548
Previous Weekly High 1.2834
Previous Weekly Low 1.2579
Previous Monthly High 1.2949
Previous Monthly Low 1.2453
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2583
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2604
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2521
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.249
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2431
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2611
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.267
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2701

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Latest Forex News

