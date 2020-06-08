USD/CAD struggles near multi-month lows, just above 1.3400 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • A combination of factors failed to assist USD/CAD to register any meaningful recovery.
  • The USD struggled to capitalize on the previous session’s upbeat NFP report-led bounce.
  • A pickup in oil prices underpinned the loonie and further collaborated to cap the pair.

The USD/CAD pair struggled to register any meaningful recovery and remained well within the striking distance of three-month lows.

The pair showed some resilience below the 1.3400 round-figure mark and staged a modest intraday bounce of around 45 pips on the first day of a new trading week. However, a combination of factors kept a lid on the USD/CAD pair's attempted recovery move.

The US dollar failed to capitalize on the previous session’s goodish rebound and capped the upside for the USD/CAD pair. As investors looked past Friday's upbeat US monthly jobs report, the prevalent upbeat market mood continued undermining the safe-haven USD.

The global risk sentiment – as depicted by a positive sentiment around the equity markets – remained supported by growing optimism over a sharp V-shaped global economic recovery and expectations that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic was over.

Apart from a subdued USD price action, some follow-through pickup in crude oil prices benefitted the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – and further contributed towards keeping a lid on any strong recovery for the USD/CAD pair.

Oil prices climbed to hit their highest since March 6 on Monday after OPEC+ agreed to extend the deal to withdraw almost 10% of global supplies until end-July. The uptick was further supported by data showing that China's crude imports hit an all-time high in May.

Meanwhile, oversold conditions on short-term charts now seemed to hold investors from placing aggressive bearish bets. This, in turn, seemed to be the only factor helping limit deeper losses for the USD/CAD pair, at least for the time being.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.341
Today Daily Change -0.0012
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 1.3422
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3833
Daily SMA50 1.3966
Daily SMA100 1.3742
Daily SMA200 1.3464
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3513
Previous Daily Low 1.3392
Previous Weekly High 1.3802
Previous Weekly Low 1.3392
Previous Monthly High 1.4173
Previous Monthly Low 1.3715
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3438
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3467
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3371
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3321
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.325
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3493
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3564
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3614

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

