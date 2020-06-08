USD/CAD struggles near multi-month lows, just above 1.3400 mark

- A combination of factors failed to assist USD/CAD to register any meaningful recovery.
- The USD struggled to capitalize on the previous session’s upbeat NFP report-led bounce.
- A pickup in oil prices underpinned the loonie and further collaborated to cap the pair.
The USD/CAD pair struggled to register any meaningful recovery and remained well within the striking distance of three-month lows.
The pair showed some resilience below the 1.3400 round-figure mark and staged a modest intraday bounce of around 45 pips on the first day of a new trading week. However, a combination of factors kept a lid on the USD/CAD pair's attempted recovery move.
The US dollar failed to capitalize on the previous session’s goodish rebound and capped the upside for the USD/CAD pair. As investors looked past Friday's upbeat US monthly jobs report, the prevalent upbeat market mood continued undermining the safe-haven USD.
The global risk sentiment – as depicted by a positive sentiment around the equity markets – remained supported by growing optimism over a sharp V-shaped global economic recovery and expectations that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic was over.
Apart from a subdued USD price action, some follow-through pickup in crude oil prices benefitted the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – and further contributed towards keeping a lid on any strong recovery for the USD/CAD pair.
Oil prices climbed to hit their highest since March 6 on Monday after OPEC+ agreed to extend the deal to withdraw almost 10% of global supplies until end-July. The uptick was further supported by data showing that China's crude imports hit an all-time high in May.
Meanwhile, oversold conditions on short-term charts now seemed to hold investors from placing aggressive bearish bets. This, in turn, seemed to be the only factor helping limit deeper losses for the USD/CAD pair, at least for the time being.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.341
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1.3422
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3833
|Daily SMA50
|1.3966
|Daily SMA100
|1.3742
|Daily SMA200
|1.3464
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3513
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3392
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3802
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3392
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4173
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3715
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3438
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3467
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3371
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3321
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.325
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3493
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3564
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3614
