USD/CAD struggles near multi-month lows, around 1.3070-65 region

- USD/CAD remained depressed for the fifth consecutive session on Monday.
- The Fed’s dovish signal, the risk-on mood continued weighing on the buck.
- A pickup in oil prices underpinned the loonie and added to the selling bias.
The USD/CAD pair maintained its offered tone through the mid-European session and was last seen hovering near daily lows, around the 1.3070-65 region.
A combination of factors failed to assist the USD/CAD pair to capitalize on Friday's bounce from mid-1.3000s, or multi-month lows, instead exerted some pressure for the fifth consecutive session. The US dollar added to last week's heavy losses and remained depressed in the wake of the Fed's policy shift on inflation.
It is worth recalling that the Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday outlined a new policy strategy and said that the US central bank is willing to let inflation run above its 2% inflation target to support the labor market. The move to prioritize employment over inflation fueled speculations that rates will stay lower for longer.
Apart from this, the greenback was further pressured by the prevalent upbeat market mood. The already stronger global risk sentiment got an additional boost on Monday following the release of better-than-expected Chinese Manufacturing and Services PMI prints for August, which dented the USD's relative safe-haven status.
On the other hand, the Canadian dollar was being supported by Friday's better-than-expected domestic GDP growth figures for June. Adding to this, a goodish pickup in crude oil prices, now up over 1% for the day, further underpinned the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – and contributed to the USD/CAD pair's downfall.
It will now be interesting to see bears maintained their dominant position and or opt to lighten their positions amid absence relevant market-moving economic releases, either from the US or Canada. Nevertheless, a subsequent fall below the 1.3050-45 area will set the stage for additional weakness towards the key 1.3000 psychological mark.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.307
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|1.31
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3238
|Daily SMA50
|1.3412
|Daily SMA100
|1.3634
|Daily SMA200
|1.3528
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3133
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3048
|Previous Weekly High
|1.324
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3048
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3646
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3331
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.308
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3054
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3008
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2969
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.314
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3179
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3225
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades closer to 1.1950 amid dollar weakness
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1950, closer to the highs. The Fed's dovish shift is weighing on the dollar. Preliminary German inflation figures missed expectations and remained below 0%.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.3350 amid Brexit and tax worries
GBP/USD is trading above 1.33 but off the 2020 peak as concerns about a break down of Brexit talks and new taxes are weighing on the pound. The greenback is paring some of last week's losses.
Gold trades with modest losses, just below $1960 level amid risk-on mood
Gold witnessed a modest pullback from the $1976-77 supply zone amid receding safe-haven demand. Upbeat Chinese PMI prints for August boosted the global risk sentiment and undermined the metal.
Ether leads the crypto market
ETH/USD above $400 returns the positive tone to the market. BTC/USD suffers from the $12400 level and does not join the bullish trend. Market sentiment remains too positive and weighs down the upside potential.
WTI climbs to fresh daily highs around mid-$43s
After spending the second half of the previous week under modest bearish pressure, crude oil prices started the new week on a strong footing. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading near $43.50, gaining 1.25% on a daily basis.